“I Wish the Vatican Would See My Inalienable Dignity,” Says Trans Catholic; More Reactions

Today's post features more reactions to Dignitas Infinita, the Vatican declaration on human dignity released last Monday that sharply condemned "Gender Theory" and "Sex Change," though reaffirmed church teaching against anti-gay criminalization and discrimination.

Michael Sennett, a transgender Catholic man, Bondings 2.0 contributor, and member of New Ways Ministry’s Advisory Board, told the Associated Press:

“‘Avoiding the word “transgender” speaks to limiting the dignity of transgender people. . .If the church is unable to name us or acknowledge our true selves, they can’t possibly engage us pastorally, even if that is the goal. . .Trans people who take hormones or have surgeries are not playing God; we are respecting and accepting our authentic selves. . .Time and time again studies have validated the negative impact on trans people, youth and adults, who are denied affirming care. Transitioning is not a medical agenda out to recruit people — it is a lifeline.'”

Maddie Marlett, a leader in DignityUSA, commented in a statement, in part:

“As a transwoman, I am told by this document I am playing God and misapplying my moral freedom. This is not the reality of my life. . .My choice to transition and affirm my gender was rooted in my search for existential dignity and social dignity. . .For a document that condemns the death penalty, I can’t help but mourn the irony of church leaders wanting to doom me and others like me to a life headed toward a serious mental health crisis instead of affording me the moral dignity to find my truth as reflected in the diversity of love God’s image holds. I wish the Vatican would see my inalienable dignity and move with respect and love for us transgender and nonbinary folks.”

Christine Zuba, a transgender Catholic woman and advocate, told AP:

“‘Transgender persons are being condemned for who we are, and more importantly we become subject to potential harm. . .We exist, but we do not. We have dignity, but we do not. I don’t even want to think about what the religious and political right will make of this. . .Our church however still has a LOT to learn. We are Not an Ideology. Talk to us. Learn.'”

Virginia Saldanha, a co-founder of Rainbow Catholics India and former Executive Secretary for the Asian Catholic Bishops’ Forum’s Office of Laity and Family, told The Free Press Journal:

“‘It is sad that the church in the 21st century chooses to stick to an anthropology that is absolutely outdated. I ask if Jesus were with us today would he reject Queer people and tell them that they do not fit in? Jesus broke so many barriers in his time to free sinners, women and so called outcasts and integrate them into society. It is truly sad that the institutional Church does not demonstrate the understanding and compassion of Jesus.'”

Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, called the declaration “very disappointing and hurtful,” adding in her statement:

“It is also shocking to see gender affirmation treatments classified as the same kind of threats to human dignity as war, impoverishment, human trafficking, and sexual abuse. If people suffering from congenital heart or kidney disease can get medical treatment, why not those who suffer from gender dysphoria? If untreated, this can also be life-threatening. . .

“It is also baffling that the Pope’s personal encounters with deeply faithful transgender people have not led the Vatican to take into account their stories of how gender-affirming care has allowed them to live full, rich, productive lives, and for them to finally experience the unity of body and soul.”

Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women’s Ordination Conference, which includes nonbinary students in its scholarship program, issued a statement, saying:

“The document affirms each person possesses an ‘infinite dignity’. . .[and] is due the protection of their human rights. Unfortunately, any claims of infinite dignity are eclipsed by outdated and harmful theories of gender essentialism, most especially in its painful lack of understanding of the lived experiences of trans and gender-diverse people. We pray for our beloved community in its rich diversity and commit to continuing our witness for infinite equality for all.”

Fr. James Martin, SJ, author of Building a Bridge, focused his comments on the declaration’s section about sexual orientation, saying:

“[I am] grateful that the Vatican has reiterated its official condemnation of every kind of violence against LGBTQ people, including imprisonment and execution. That cannot be repeated too often as an offense against human dignity. The LGBTQ person, like everyone else, has infinite dignity.”

LGBT+ Catholics Westminster in England issued a statement that welcomed the re-affirmation of human dignity and human rights, but then explained:

“Sadly, the Declaration’s fine principles are abrogated when it comes to recognising the reality of gender transition and the use of surrogacy by LGBT+ persons and others as they pursue their rights to self-identity and desires to found a family. The confusion of gender transition with the treatment of genital abnormalities such as experienced by intersex people is compounded by the document’s inadequate exposition of gender theory and the pseudo-concept of ‘gender ideology’, created by those opposed to developing understanding on the diversity of gender identities and the impact of social construction.”

The group also suggested that, while reiterating the church’s condemnation of anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization was good, “the document should go beyond criticising governments for these policies; in too many countries Catholic Bishops’ Conferences have colluded with, and actively supported such human rights abuses.” LGBT+ Catholics Westminster conclude, “When will these be brought to order and comply with Pope Francis’ pastoral approach and inclusion of LGBT+ people in Church and society?”

Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, issued a statement condemning Dignitas Infinita as the result of “a group of all-male, celibate clergymen are telling women and gender-expansive people that their lived experiences are not real or valid.” Manson added:

“I am hurt and angry on behalf of women – who have had abortions, who have dealt with violence in their homes, who reject the rigid gender norms imposed on us by the church – and LGBTQIA+ people, specifically trans people. It is clear to me that the women and trans people who continue to identify as Catholic — despite documents like this completely disregarding our experiences — only do so because of a deep love for our faith and its traditions. It is devastating that our leaders do not offer the same respect and love in return. This constant invalidation of our lived truths does profound spiritual harm and makes us feel powerless. . .

“For all the talk of this document prioritizing the need to end violence against women, Pope Francis still does not seem to realize how the church exerts enormous, life-or-death power over the bodies of women and gender-expansive people.”

Fr. Alexander Santora, pastor of the Church of Our Lady of Grace, Hoboken, explained to AP his fears the declaration could be wielded against LGBTQ+ people despite its condemnation of discrimination:

“‘I fear, though, that the tone of this document may bring more harm to trans individuals and fuel the hate that is proliferating in the U.S., with more oppressive laws that will lead to suicides and violence. I hope the Vatican convenes some devout trans Catholics from around the world to dissect this document and make it more pastoral.”

Daniella Mendonca, a transgender member of Rainbow Catholics India, explained in a news report:

“‘The Vatican has, once again, tried to talk about human dignity, and in the process taken the transgender peoples’ human dignity and gender-fluid persons’ human dignity by their hands. They have forgotten once again that LGBTQ are people of faith and have the right to choose what they want and what they do not want to be.'”

Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, commented in a statement:

“Pope Francis’ ministry has been defined by putting people at the center, and he has met with and blessed transgender people, insisting that they are part of the Church and should be included and treated with respect. This document from the hardliners in the Vatican reveals the threat they feel from the Pope’s inclusion and acceptance. People are not a ‘theory’ or ‘ideology’ and the church now risks further perpetuating harm against an already-marginalized population by denying their personhood.”

Michael O’Loughlin, executive director of Outreach, commented in an article:

“One lesson that has stuck with me in my decade of reporting on LGBTQ issues and the Catholic Church is that any church door open to LGBTQ people cannot be taken for granted. Those cracked doors are open because of the courage of generations of LGBTQ Catholics who told their stories, who held fast to their baptismal rights and responsibilities and who looked at future generations when they refused to let those doors be shut.”

Egale Canada, an LGBTQ+ rights group, described the declaration as “reprehensible,” adding, “Despite attempts to take small steps forward in support of 2SLGBTQI communities, the Vatican has now decided to take many large steps back. The decision by the Catholic Church to continue to treat 2SLGBTQI people as inferior is the real violation of human dignity.”

Jason Steidl Jack, professor of religious studies at St. Joseph’s University, New York, described the declaration as “the Newsmax version of Catholic theology.” He told Vox:

“‘Cardinal Fernandez, the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith, had essentially saidcatholics for that they were going to be throwing traditionalists a bone. . .[Dignitas Infinita] tells trans people that they are a threat to the world, that they are a threat to order, to the systems that God has set up. . .Unfortunately, the Vatican is contributing to these movements that seek to hurt trans people, that seek to eliminate them.'”

