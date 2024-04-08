The Strawman of “Gender Theory” in the Vatican’s New Document

Earlier today, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith released a new document on human dignity, titled Dignitas Infinita, which included sections on gender identity and gender transitions. Bondings 2.0 will feature reactions to the document throughout this week.

The following initial commentary is from contributor Fr. Daniel P. Horan, OFM, a Professor of Philosophy, Religious Studies and Theology and Director of the Center for the Study of Spirituality at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. A columnist for the National Catholic Reporter, he is the author or editor of more than fourteen books, including Catholicity and Emerging Personhood: A Contemporary Theological Anthropology.

The recent declaration Dignitas Infinita, published today by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), gives the impression in title and purpose that it seeks to reaffirm and defend the universal dignity and value of human personhood. Indeed, according to an introductory note by the dicastery’s prefect, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Latin title Dignitas Infinita comes from Pope John Paul II’s teaching that human dignity can be understood as “infinite.” This is, on its face, a very good thing, but this declaration fails to live up to its claim to affirm and support the ”infinite dignity” of all people.

Specifically, the document misunderstands and misrepresents both the scholarly and scientific work in the areas of sexuality and gender. Moreover, like previous church documents on sexuality and gender, it once again ignores the experiences of actual persons who do not conform to the church’s conceptualization of gender as only male or female. I offer the following points as an initial reaction to the text.

First, Cardinal Fernández writes in his introductory preface that the five-year-long work on this document sought to “take into account the latest developments on the subject in academia.” However, for all its talk about “theory,” the text fails to directly engage any specific theorist, philosopher, theologian, or other scholar who works on the subject of gender ostensibly under consideration here. Not a single citation points to any source this text intends to critique.

Instead of accounting for real research, this document constructs a strawman called “gender theory,” whose tenets represent no actual theory or study with which I am familiar. The vagueness of the concept is presented at once as a catch-all and an ominous threat, which serves the purpose of establishing a boogeyman to be feared but does little to advance any real dialogue or understanding.

Rather strikingly, this DDF document creates its own original “gender theory” according to the patchwork of concepts it weaves in paragraphs 56 to 59. Just like the adage of the caricature of “God” that both atheists and theists do not believe in and can reject, the Frankenstein’s monster called “gender theory,” created by the DDF, is something I also find problematic and incoherent. It should be expunged.

Second, there is an inexplicable confusion throughout this document between sexuality and gender. For example, paragraph 55 draws on Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetetia and the Catechism to affirm church teaching against discrimination of gay and lesbian persons, calling for respect for all persons “regardless of sexual orientation.” And then, in the opening line of paragraph 56, the text says: “At the same time, the Church highlights the definite critical issues present in gender theory,” bringing these two concepts together in a way to suggest they are directly linked or even interchangeable. This suggests that the authors of this document do not understand even the basics of human sexuality, sex, sexual orientation, or any facets of gender.

Third, as noted above, this document fails to recognize the complexity and range of gender-affirming treatments and therapies for trans and nonbinary people. A whole paragraph (no. 60) is dedicated to “sex change,” which implies that the DDF document authors are not considering the whole panoply of medically and psychologically prescribed and supervised treatments and therapies available. What is, again vaguely, referred to as “sex change” seems to presume medical surgical intervention, which is in fact only one way that some trans and nonbinary persons seek gender-affirming care, and always after a long period of discernment and medical consultation.

Other gender-affirming care outside of surgical intervention includes hormone therapy or using pronouns that align with their gender, among many others. That this section acknowledges the reality of intersex individuals (without using that term), and allows for certain medical treatments for such persons, is a good thing. But the final line of this section reinforces a gender essentialism, claiming that any “sex change” procedures do not, in fact, change the sex someone was assigned at birth.

Finally, one thing remains glaringly true about how this document addresses transgender and nonbinary persons: there is absolutely no evidence that the document’s authors consulted actual gender diverse people, whom this part of the document most directly impacts. This omission is a persistent limitation in ecclesial texts, whether at the diocesan or Vatican levels, and it would seem to baldly contradict the intended claim of this document to affirm the “infinite dignity” of all human persons.

In truth, this document could have been a lot worse. It could have been even more dehumanizing, as many of the diocesan statements in the United States about transgender and nonbinary people have been in recent years. Read with a hermeneutic of generosity, I take Cardinal Fernández’s desire to (eventually perhaps) engage “the latest developments on the subject in academia” as a sign that the conversation is not over nor definitively settled. And this hope is further supported by the fact that, in order for such a definitive claim to be made, it would require direct teaching by the Pope himself, and not a declaration by a Vatican dicastery. Clearly, however, much work remains to be done.

–Fr. Daniel P. Horan, April 8, 2024

