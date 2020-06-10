In addition to presenting information from these workshops here on our blog, we will also be introducing a discussion component for this online series. There is no fee for any portion of this series.

At the outset, you should know that nowhere in this series will New Ways Ministry tell you what to do at your parish. There’s a good reason for that: we don’t know it. New Ways Ministry has been consulting with parishes, schools, colleges, religious communities, and other Catholic institutions for more than four decades. One thing that we have learned with absolute certainty is that LGBTQ ministry is not a “one-size fits all” endeavor. Every community is different in their ethos, talents, resources, and, most importantly, people. So what will work well in one parish, can be a total failure in another, and vice versa.

So, at New Ways Ministry, we never tell people what to do. Instead, we help them through a process of discernment that helps them decide for themselves what their next steps should be. And we encourage people to think in steps, starting small and building on accomplishments.