Priest Resigns After Controversy Over LGBTQ-Negative Social Media Post

A Michigan priest has resigned after a controversy erupted when he apologized for allowing an openly gay author to read to students.

Fr. Thomas Held, pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Beal City, started a controversy after Dominic Thrasher, a gay man and author of children’s books, was invited to read to preschool students the parish school. After the reading, Held apologized in a Facebook post for allowing Thrasher to read to students, stating that the author “does not represent the values of our Catholic faith.” This initial apology gained public attention and divided the community over whether or not to support the priest’s gay-negative apology.

Since then, some parishioners created a Facebook page, originally entitled “Remove Father Tom Held,” that sought the priest’s resignation. The page was renamed as “Rebuild BC (Beal City).”

Parishioners have also organized peaceful protests, according to the National Catholic Reporter:

“Hundreds of people held Sunday protests against the priest’s remarks and leadership style. They made signs that said, ‘There’s nothing righteous about bigotry disguised as religion,’ and ‘Love thy neighbor NO exceptions.'”

Parishioners and school parents have clarified that their concerns about Held extend beyond the controversial apology about Dominic Thrasher. Fox 17 reported that Shannon Sharrar, a parishioner, explained that the disrespectful apology is emblematic of deeper concerns about the priest’s ministry. Sharrar said, “There is a way to relay the messages of the Catholic faith in a more respectable manner, and being considerate of everyone’s situations and the realities of life. And [Fr. Held.] doesn’t do that.” Sharrar, who has been a member of the parish for 39 years, shared that if Held had not resigned, she would have removed her children from the school.

Bishop Robert Gross of Saginaw, in which the parish is located, released the following statement about Held’s resignation:

“Because of the unfortunate situation at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Beal City, Fr. Thomas Held has come to the decision that it would be impossible for him to bring unity to the parish, and therefore, he has tendered his resignation as the pastor, effective immediately. Until a new pastor is assigned, the weekend Masses will be covered by a visiting priest.”

Members of St. Joseph the Worker Church and local community welcomed Held’s resignation, though expressed concern the diocese still failed to understand the true depth of the issues. The author, Dominic Thrasher, said, “they basically gaslight and blame the parishioners for the reason why he’s not going to be there anymore, which is still a shame,” and added “a battle has been won, but the war is not over.”

Now, however, many in the community are looking forward. Kate Beltinck, a parent of children at the school, said, “We can finally begin the process of healing and restoring the sense of unity that defines our community.”

—Liam Myers (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 26, 2024

