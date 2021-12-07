Upcoming Programs

Engaging the Synod Spiritually: A Guide for LGBTQ and Ally Catholics

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 4:00 – 5:30 pm Eastern U.S. Time | Click here to learn more

Synodal Consultation for LGBTQ and Ally Catholics

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 4:00 – 5:30 pm Eastern U.S. Time | Click here to learn more

For more resources about the Synod on Synodality and LGBTQ issues, click here.