Ghana’s Bishops Join the Critique of the Nation’s Proposed Health Education Manual
February 2, 2026
A definition of gender identity caused a national uproar, and the nation’s bishops supported its removal.
Rewriting the Beatitudes (Twice) For Those With Privilege
February 1, 2026
It’s easy to read the Beatitudes and think that I’m on Jesus’ side. It’s much more difficult to consider the alternative. This is especially true upon reflection of our own circumstances.
Book Review: Católicos LGBTQ: Una Guía Para Pastoral Inclusiva
January 31, 2026
This book . . . leaves me thirsting for more pastoral work to be done to respond to the concrete experiences of queer Latinx Catholics.
Journeys: A Scriptural Reflection Series for LGBTQ People and Allies
JOURNEYS is an invitation to walk with our ancestors, discover the great source of love, and celebrate our identities as children of God and LGBT persons and allies of faith. Each prayer guide in the series contains a section of Scripture, followed by questions for reflection. These questions can be used for personal meditation, journaling, or group conversations.
