Episcopalian Bishops Object to LGBTQ-Negative Catholic Group’s Use of Seminary

Episcopalian bishops in New York have expressed their opposition to a proposed long-term lease of seminary space to a Catholic group over concerns the group has anti-LGBTQ+ associations, as well as issues around transparency in funding.

According to the Episcopal News Service (ENS), the General Theological Seminary, Manhattan, has been negotiating since November with the School of Sacred Music, a Roman Catholic group, over a long-term lease agreement that would allow the Catholic group to lease and renovate buildings on the Episcopalian seminary’s campus. The agreement was sought by the General Theological Seminary to alleviate financial concerns.

The School of Sacred Music, a nonprofit choral music school which describes itself as “grounded in the Roman Catholic tradition,” has been using part of the General Theological Seminary—the oldest seminary of the Episcopal Church which is now affiliated with Virginia Theological Seminary—since late 2023 via a short-term rental agreement.

In late March, seven Episcopal bishops serving the Dioceses of New York and Long Island released a statement opposing the negotiations with the choral school because of concerns about LGBTQ+ inclusion. The bishops explained:

“We proclaim a Gospel that recognizes everyone as a beloved child of God. Over the last generation The Episcopal Church has struggled towards full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, including ordination to the diaconate, priesthood, and episcopate. We have made progress. We’re not going back. . .We are also making difficult decisions about the future use of sacred spaces. It’s important to make decisions that align with our mission and values. Human dignity is not negotiable.”

Writing specifically about the School of Sacred Music, the bishops stated:

“We are concerned by the lack of full acceptance of the LGBTQ stance of its founders and the lack of transparency in its funding.”

The statement was signed from the Diocese of New York by Bishop Matthew Heyd, Bishop Suffragan Allen Shin, and Bishop Assistant Mary Glasspool and from the Diocese of Long Island by Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, Assistant Bishop Geralyn Wolf, Assisting Bishop Daniel Allotey, and Assisting Bishop William Franklin.

According to ENS, the School of Sacred Music is a subsidiary of the Ithuriel Fund, which receives major donations from Colin Moran, chairman and president of the Institute on Religion and Public Life, which publishes the magazine First Things, known for its anti-LGBTQ+ views. For example, a recent article advises readers that it is not permissible for Christians to attend weddings of gay couples.

The Very Rev. Ian Markham, president of General Theological Seminary, responded to the bishops’ concerns by claiming “safeguards to ensure LGBTQIA+ inclusivity will be included in any agreement,” and assured the bishops that “the School of Sacred Music is also committed to a spirit of ecumenism and inclusion of all people.” However, Markham has previously been involved with the aforementioned conservative Institute on Religion and Public Life, though claims he was not aware of the music school before the present negotiations.

The School of Sacred Music did not respond to ENS’ request for comment on the matter, but one hopes that as a Catholic-affiliated organization, they, too, are committed to recognizing and upholding the dignity of all people. Given sacred spaces can often be fraught places for LGBTQ+ Catholics, this could be a great opportunity for the School of Sacred Music, a Catholic organization, to echo and affirm the Episcopal bishops’ concern for LGBTQ+ lives.

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), New Ways Ministry, April 25, 2024

