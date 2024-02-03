Official Seeks Ban on Pride Flags in Ontario Catholic Schools

Controversies over whether Catholic schools in Ontario, Canada, can fly Pride flags continue, as do protests by parents, teachers, and LGBTQ+ students.

Since 2023, the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has been involved in ongoing disputes about LGBTQ+ issues. Previously, the controversy was about opposition to “Safe Space” stickers being in schools. Most recently, tensions are heightened by a motion to ban indirectly the display of Pride flags.

In June 2023, YCDSB voted 6-4 against flying a Pride flag outside the district’s administrative offices. This decision came after months of contentious meetings, some of which resulted in police intervention because they had become so disruptive. Many students protested the YCDSB decision then, but they were also met with emboldened opposition from other students.

Now, YCDSB trustee Frank Alexander moved to strengthen the board’s flag ban. The current policy, which applies only to flags on school flag poles, gives preference of display order to the national flag, provincial flag, municipal flag, papal flag, school flag, and flags of other organizations approved by trustees. Alexander’s motion seeks to remove the inclusion of flags of “other organizations,” and prohibit any flags that are not for the government or church.

According to Tristan Coolman, president of PFLAG York Region, it is clear that this motion is a direct and targeted continuation of the battle over Pride flags. “There’s really no reason or reasonable argument to create a motion like this,” he said. “Our community is really just looking for respect.”

For many in the school district, this development is a frustrating and painful addition to wounds of exclusion and disappointment. Yet, throughout the disputes, support from Catholic school students, parents, and teachers for LGBTQ+ students has been strong.

Students have participated in protests and spoken at board meetings. One student, Patrick Mikkelsen, urged board members to look to their Catholic values for justification of being in solidarity with 2SLGBTQ+ students:

“‘Through my Catholic education and in religion courses, I have learned that our Catholic values are in favour of standing with students in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. . .LGBTQ2S students need to be represented and supported during the most formative years of their lives.’”

Faculty, staff, and administrators have likewise voiced concern at school board meetings, defending their students who have argued for displaying Pride flags. Anthony Pauk, principal of St. Denis Catholic School in the Toronto area, celebrated the display of Pride flags:

“'[As] an opportunity for us to showcase how Catholicity and love come together. As I tell the kids, it is one and the same. The kids all know that every single one of them is loved, every single one of them is included and we celebrate that through fun.'”

Politicians and journalists have similarly defended the flying of Pride flags. Ontario’s Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, said flying flags is “a tradition that’s been done by all levels of government, all politicians of all stripes for many years. I think it’s something that’s done to send a signal of respect and inclusion, and I would welcome that in publicly funded schools.’”

In light of Trustee Alexander’s recent motion, LGBTQ-positive support will continue. PFLAG members plan to attend the upcoming board meeting, and are sending out a letter urging trustees to deny the motion.

For years now, simply gestures like flying the Pride flag have roiled Canada’s Catholic schools. Throughout, the pro-LGBTQ+ opposition to exclusionary measures has been a source of hope. Such advocacy shows that even when steps are taken to limit support of LGBTQ+ students in Catholic schools, there are always Catholics expressing solidarity with the students—Catholics who know that the church’s educational works are at their best when every student feels safe, welcomed, and affirmed.

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), New Ways Ministry, February 3, 2024

