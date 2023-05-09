Police Intervene During Canadian Catholic School Board Meeting on LGBTQ+ Support

Tensions escalated at a Catholic school board meeting in Canada over whether the school district would fly a Pride flag this June, which resulted in police being called to the meeting.

The incident happened at a meeting of the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) in late April where LGBTQ+ initiatives were discussed. The Toronto Star reported:

“In a statement shared with the Star, the YCDSB said several members of the public gallery became ‘disruptive’ at the end of the first delegation [of speakers].

“‘When these individuals would not come to order, they were asked to leave the Board Room,’ the statement reads. ‘Many members of the public then remained in the atrium of the Board Office, where the situation required the police to attend to ensure the safety of all members of the public.’

“‘The YCDSB believes that 2SLGTBQ+ students are loved by God and are valued members of our school communities,’ the statement continues. There has not yet been a decision on whether to fly the Pride flag at the YCDSB.”

Police were called due to the disruption. There were no arrests, however the incident left many who were present concerned, like Paolo De Buono, the parent of a former student in the district and teacher known for his LGBTQ+ advocacy. The Star reported:

“‘Looking back, I’m shaking today,’ [De Buono] said. As an advocate for LGBTQ inclusion in Catholic schools, De Buono is used to hate. ‘I’ve rarely seen it that bad. This is a school board that has a serious problem.’

“De Buono said many of the public gallery members that were asked to leave the boardroom remained in the building’s lobby: ‘Even though the doors were closed, we could still hear them. And some of the things they said were so clearly intended to make students feel they are not welcome in their schools because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.’

“Several students in the boardroom began crying in response to the angry shouts, De Buono continued.”

Mark Brosens, a spokesperson for YCDSB, called the incident “unfortunate” and apologized to students if they felt unsafe. Brosens added, per CP 24:

“‘We’re going to continue to look for ways to improve our processes and make things safer for those students in our board meetings,’ he said, adding YCDSB brought in greater security presence than usual for the regularly schedued meeting.

“Brosens said that he didn’t want to ‘point fingers’ at who might be responsible for what occurred. He said the board is having ongoing conversations with a range of stakeholders about how this symbol ‘fits with our Catholic values as a school board,’ adding they wish that there could have been a ‘better democratic conversation’ on this issue.”

The incident may have further repercussions. The CBC reported that police have intervened at the board’s last three meetings, as when they “were called to deal with angry parents who disrupted a board meeting in late February over the issue of ‘safe spaces’ stickers for LGBTQ students.”

This environment led Tristan Coolman, the president of PFLAG Canada York Region, to release a public letter stating that the school district would be deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students if there was not “meaningful action to do better” by June 1st. The organization was among those present at the YCDSB meeting calling for better LGBTQ+ supports in schools. Coolman commented:

“‘This incident, along with the treatment of the students, parents and allies in attendance today has proven this Board lacks the decision quality and expertise to create a truly inclusive, equitable, and safe public space for these meetings.'”

A decision on whether to fly a Pride flag at district facilities will be made at the May 29th meeting.

When making its decision, YCDSB officials should listen first not to angry parents or community members opposed to necessary pastoral support, but to the LGBTQ+ students who spoke at the contentious April meeting. Isio Emakpor, a Grade 12 student who is queer, told the board:

“‘I can say from experience that during my 14 years in the school board, I have never felt uplifted or supported. Instead, I have been shamed and I have been othered. . .I want change for the queer students who are attending these schools in my footsteps.'”

Another queer student, Patrick Mikkelsen, added:

“‘Through my Catholic education and in religion courses, I have learned that our Catholic values are in favour of standing with students in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. . .LGBTQ2S students need to be represented and supported during the most formative years of their lives.'”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 9, 2023

