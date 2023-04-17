Catholic School Community Objects to LGBTQ-Negative Parents’ Outburst at Meeting

Catholic school teachers, administrators, parents, and students in Ontario, Canada, have strongly objected to a group of anti-LGBTQ+ parents who disrupted a school board meeting because some teachers were using “safe space” stickers to demonstrate welcome for LGBTQ+ students.

At a York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) meeting in February, angry parents claimed that use of “safe space” stickers, which were completely optional for teachers, contradicted Catholic teaching. Parent Sheree di Vittorio said, “It is most certainly not appropriate to encourage kids to be open to these ideologies. There are biblical reasons why homosexuality is considered a sin…regardless of what Pope Francis may think.”

Di Vittorio further suggested that LGBTQ+ students not be allowed to attend Catholic schools, according to The Pentiction Herald, although she later retracted these comments, saying she “misspoke and it was not my intention to suggest that they are unwelcome.” The parent added, “I meant to highlight that only Catholic students who share similar values and beliefs are accepted by Catholic school boards.”

Though the disruption warranted police involvement, the response of the pro-LGBTQ+ sectors of the school community have caused a renewed commitment to welcome, inclusion, and acceptance, according to the CBC.

The negativity from parents like di Vittorio was met with a resounding response from a variety of groups in the local Catholic educational community. A statement from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association reported YorkRegion.com explained that the “the stickers are about staff making a personal choice to support a community that often struggles for acceptance.” It also clarified that “no one has asked teachers to create dialogue or discussions that would not follow the values and teachings of our Catholic Church.”

A few weeks after the disrupted meeting, the board reconvened, opening with a motion to continue commitment to “fostering a safe and caring environment and regrets and statements and the delegations from the public…that might have contributed to students and staff feeling unsafe at school.”

Dina D’Asconio Mayr, a teacher with York Catholic Schools and parent of a transgender son, spoke at this second meeting. She told The Pentiction Herald:

“‘My voice was as a parent, but in the back of my head I’m thinking of my child but I’m also thinking of many students that I teach, that I know who are having a difficult time. My first thought was this can’t be the last word on this, I can’t let that voice be the voice that kids are hearing.'”

Other testimonies at the second meeting included Paulo de Buono, a teacher in Toronto Catholic Schools and parent of a child in the York Catholic system until last year. Speaking in support of the stickers, he noted that, “for a group of students who have been marginalized too long, and so, so much in the Ontario Catholic system, they need to know that we’re making an effort to have safe spaces for them.”

Dominic Scuglia, the YCDSB Director of Education, addressed the issue, stating:

“‘Among the YCDSB’s core values are Catholicity, inclusion, and equity. Those will always be some of our core values because they complement each other. We are all one in Christ. . . . . The staff of York Catholic District School Board will continue to love, protect, and care for all students and staff while sharing Christ’s teachings with them. The Canadian Mental Health Association tells us that 2SLGBTQIA+ people have higher rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, suicidality, and substance abuse. An Ontario study showed that 77% of trans youth have seriously considered suicide. For Catholics who believe that every life is sacred, those numbers are unacceptable.'”

But some students and staff want to see more concrete action in support of LGBTQ+ community members. GlobalNews.ca reported that students Isio Emakpor and Patrick Mikkelsen began circulating a petition in response to the parents’ outburst. “We all believe inclusion, support, and representation is important for these students,” said Mikkelsen, “especially in a school environment.” The statement calls for Catholic schools to fly Pride flags during Pride month:

“‘The Catholic Social Teaching of Solidarity enables us to stand with 2SLGBTQ+ students and recognize their hardships. Displaying a pride flag inside schools is not only a method of support but also allows students who identify as part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to feel safe and supported in their environment.'”

The petition has already gained over 600 signatures from students and teachers, including D’Asconio Mayr, who said, “If they really want to make amends for what happened at [February’s] board meeting, this would be a great way to do it…not just empty words.”

—Angela Howard McParland (she/her), New Ways Ministry, April 17, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...