In Reversal, Calgary Catholic Schools Ban “Safe Space” Stickers

A Canadian Catholic school district has reportedly banned the use of “safe space” stickers in classrooms, contradicting the goals of the provincial teachers association.

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD)’s decision against the stickers reverses progress given school distract administrators previously uplifted and affirmed LGBTQ+ students, even when facing strong pressure to censor gender and sexuality education in the classroom.

The safe space sticker in question is one that the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) provides to teachers. The sticker reads: “All students, staff, friends and families who enter this space will be welcomed and supported.” It also has a graphic of a tree with leaves in rainbow colors, a reference to the Pride flag.

Dr. Kristopher Wells, associate professor at MacEwan University, stated:

“’This sends a message of silence and erasure of 2SLGBTQ+ young people who continue to be very vulnerable — experiencing increased rates of bullying, victimization, harassment and assault in their schools.'”

Wells shared that the use of safe space stickers has been an ongoing issue within CCSD, where teachers post stickers provided by the ATA, only to have administrators ban them. Wells stated, “This [ban] is clearly discriminatory. It’s a matter of the school district getting in the way of teachers’ responsibilities as members of the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA).”

The teacher who reported the school district’s ban on the stickers chose to remain anonymous, but acknowledged leading a gay-straight alliance in a Calgary Catholic high school. The teacher claims that CCSD officials ordered the stickers be removed because they were not approved by the bishop.

Wells commented to CityNews that the decision about allowing the stickers in the classroom should be up to the administration, not the bishop.

Concerns about having safe spaces available in CCSD’ schools are not new. Earlier this year, CTV reported on the “1 Million March for Children” which called for “gender identity teachings (to be) removed from schools, saying they are inappropriate for anyone under 18 years old.” Counterprotestors supported LGBTQ+ students and community members, emphasizing that “inclusion in schools is a benefit to not just LGBTQ2S+ children, but all Alberta children.”

At the time of the march, the CCSD released a statement in support of LGBTQ+ students, stating that the district “reaffirms that we are honoured to pastorally serve all persons, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender…All are welcome. All belong.”

Now, regarding the safe space stickers, the Calgary Catholic School District responded to CityNews by stating that since every space in the school is safe, they see no purpose for the safe space stickers in question. The district has also developed its own resources to share in schools. The teacher who reported the banning of the safe space stickers has not seen such resources on display.

—Liam Myers (he/him), New Ways Ministry, December 12, 2023

