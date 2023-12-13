Kerala’s Bishops Warn Pro-Gay Film Will Lead to “Chaos in Society”

Catholic bishops in a southern state of India are protesting what they claim is the promotion of homosexuality after a new film was released that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

At a December meeting, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) focused its attention on “artworks, movies, dramas, and television serials” with homosexual themes, which they believe are negatively influencing youth. The session occurred after the release of the movie Kaathal (Core) in late November. Church leaders have been critical of the film due to its accepting portrayal of a gay Catholic priest.

According to Fr. Michael Pulickal, secretary of KCBC’s Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, the film goes against the values “strongly advocated by the Church.” Pulickal stated:

“‘We are not against any movie, but when it deliberately targets our faith under the guise of freedom of expression, we oppose.’

“‘The film is trying to give the impression that the Catholic Church supports perverted acts, but it is not true.'”

KCBC has warned Catholics that the film “will turn upside down time-tested traditional social concepts and will have wide ramifications, including chaos in society.”

At the same KCBC meeting, the bishops decided that 2024 will be the “Year of the Youth.” They hope that such a focus will prevent young people from receiving “the wrong impression” and the “wrong facts” from the country’s progressive media.

In a related story, earlier this year, during the debate in India on legalizing marriage equality, the Syro-Malabar Church, an Eastern Catholic church in union with Rome, submitted a statement to India’s president stating that the church strongly opposes same-gender relationships. The Times of India reported:

“The statement said that same-sex marriages violate the rights of children to be born and brought up in a matrimonial life; it is denial of the human nature which was formed as male and female. It would be an injustice towards the familial system and society, it said.”

“The statement further added that legalization of same-sex marriage may lead to clamour for legalizing of ‘attraction’ towards relatives, children, and animals. Hence, it cannot be allowed, the Church said.”

“However, the Church sees those with differences in the case of sexuality (mentally and physically) with mercy and opposes all discriminations against them. At the same time, the Church declares its stand that marriage is between a man and woman.”

Robert Shine, associate director of New Ways Ministry, commented on the events in Kerala:

“Kerala’s Catholic bishops are concerned that LGBTQ-positive media, like the film Kaathal, will give young people the ‘wrong facts.’ The real problem bishops who spread misinformation, as when Syro-Malabar leaders linked marriage equality to incest and abuse. Such claims are inconsistent with Catholic teaching, which emphasizes respect for LGBTQ+ people. If 2024 is to be the “Year of Youth” for Kerala’s Catholics, one great step would to be providing factual information about the gender and sexuality issues that are so relevant to many young people.”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, December 13, 2023

