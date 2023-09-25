Amid Political Protests, Canadian Catholic Schools Affirm LGBTQ+ Students

Canadian Catholic school boards expressed support for LGBTQ+ students in the face of nationwide political protests against equality last week, with educators asserting that pro-LGBTQ+ policies are entirely consistent with Catholic identity.

This past Wednesday, right wing groups organized anti-LGBTQ+ protests in several Canadian cities under the banner of “1 Million March 4 Kids.” The protests wretriggered by proposed laws which are designed to restrict the development of transgender youth. Specifically, the right wing activists wanted to assert “parents rights” as they charged Canadian schools with indoctrinating children in “gender ideology.” The demonstrations led to several arrests and police lockdowns in some areas.

How schools handle LGBTQ+ students has become increasingly controversial as provincial governments take different approaches, including negative proposals in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan that would require parental consent for educators to use a student’s chosen name and pronouns.

In response to the right wing protests, thousands of pro-LGBTQ+ advocates rallied in cities from Toronto to Regina to Ottawa, reported CTV News. Leaders in society and government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, condemned the anti-equality protests. Among those taking a public pro-LGBTQ+ stance were two Catholic school boards. CBC reported:

“The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board [Ontario] encouraged parents to educate themselves on ‘what their children are actually being taught’ by calling administrators or reading the Ministry of Education website.

“‘Our basic message to our students and their parents is simple: we are committed to providing safe, inclusive environments for our staff and students where everyone feels welcome,’ the statement read. ‘We teach our students to accept everyone in our schools regardless of their differences, which is consistent with one of the fundamental concepts of our Catholic faith: God loves all of His creations.'”

Elsewhere, CBC reported:

“Thunder Bay’s Catholic and public school boards [Ontario] issued a joint statement affirming their support for transgender students and staff Wednesday as dozens of protesters took aim at how LGBTQ issues are taught in classrooms.

“‘Discrimination is contrary to our values, school and board policies,’ the statement reads in part. ‘Anti-trans discrimination and harassment create toxic learning environments for our students and staff, and will not be tolerated.’

“‘We support the human rights of transgender, transitioning, and gender non-conforming students and staff, and their right to learn in safe, inclusive and equitable schools.'”

The Calgary Catholic School District issued a statement reaffirming “that we are honoured to pastorally serve all persons, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender. . .All are welcome. All belong. All receive outstanding education offered with respect, compassion and sensitivity in school communities that are safe, caring and inclusive,” according to CTV News. Earlier this year, however, the school district issued a new policy mandating educators “must use the same name that the student’s parent prefers,” even the student asks to be referred to by another name.

Some Catholics, however, support the “1 Million March 4 Kids” campaign, whose “gender ideology” language closely mirrors how many church leaders have approached issues of gender identity. One prominent critic in attendance was Monique LaGrange, a trustee for the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board, who is currently in the process of being expelled from that post after she compared LGBTQ+ education to Nazi indoctrination. Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ existing policy is to use a student’s chosen name and pronouns, even if contradicting a parent’s wishes.

In nearly every instance where Catholic educators affirmed their LGBTQ+ students against right wing attacks last week, the educators relied on the schools’ Catholic identity as the basic for their pro-equality stance. Jennifer Pellegrini, a spokesperson for the Niagara Catholic District School Board, objected to the right wing’s “inaccurate” portrayal of what is happening. Instead, she expained, per the Welland Tribune:

“‘The emphasis on inclusive, equitable and safe school communities where are all are welcomed and called by name aligns with Niagara Catholic’s mission, vision and values, entrenched in our strategic plan and with the Catholic social teachings which speak to the dignity of all people.'”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, September 25, 2023

