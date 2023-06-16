U.S. Bishops Should Condemn Anti-LGBTQ+ Violence, Not Charitable Drag Queens

Ahead of today’s feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, leaders for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops asked the faithful to make an LGBTQ-focused “act of reparation” by praying the Sacred Heart litany.

The bishops’ ire is directed at the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team for honoring some drag activists, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI), at the team’s Pride Night game today. Right-wing groups have drummed up this controversy to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, churning out press releases and announcing a $1 million advertising campaign to boycott the baseball team. They frame the Dodgers honoring SPI as an attack on the Catholic Church and an example of contemporary anti-Catholic bigotry.

This outrage machine is on full speed, and many of its leaders are invoking the Sacred Heart of Jesus to “protect” the church. In recent years, anti-LGBTQ+ Catholics have commandeered this devotion to symbolize their opposition to Pride. They say they are trying to “reclaim” June from Pride. Even though the Sacred Heart devotion may be meaningful to LGBTQ-affirming Catholics, it is now a right-wing tool used to signal one’s opposition to LGBTQ+ equality. It is the latest sad example of an aspect of the Catholic faith being weaponized against marginalized people.

This weaponization intensified this week when USCCB leaders added their own Sacred Heart-led condemnation of the Dodgers. In a joint statement, the Military Service’s Archbishop Timothy Broglio, USCCB president, New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chair of the USCCB Committee for Religious Liberty, and Los Angeles’ Archbishop José Gomez, former USCCB president, all emphasized the Sacred Heart devotion as a response to the Dodgers’ decision to honor SPI. Their statement reads, in part:

“This year, on June 16—the day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus—a professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated. This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy. . .We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16, offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today.”

The USCCB statement echoes the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ own statement calling for Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart specifically against the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which allegedly “desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass.” Bishops elsewhere in the U.S. have condemned the Dodgers, like Winona-Rochester’s Robert Barron, who used his platform as a Catholic media personality to call for a boycott of the team.

But these bishops have it wrong. God is not blasphemed by drag. (If they find it distasteful, they should remember Sr. Jeannine Gramick’s words: “The choice of clothing, even if offensive to some, can never trump the works of mercy.”) God is not blasphemed by Pride. God is not blasphemed when queer people love each other or trans and nonbinary folks live authentically.

Real victims are LGBTQ+ church workers fired from their jobs. Real victims are LGBTQ+ people criminalized by governments around the world. Real victims are trans people who are beaten and often killed for trying to live their lives. Real victims are queer couples who are denied communion for themselves or baptism for their children. Real victims are LGBTQ+ youth who practice self-harm or die by suicide because of the the negative messages they hear from church leaders.

Last week, in the city of Glendale, California, far right extremists physically assaulted LGBTQ+ advocates outside a school board meeting. The horrifying videos show queer folks and allies being pummeled in the streets. Watching them is surreal: every hate crime is gravely evil, but to see it happening en masse in the U.S. in 2023 is sickening.

The violence in Glendale—and the hate crimes occurring with increasing regularity nationwide, accompanied by the increase of the “slow violence of discrimination” (as the U.S. bishops of the 1990s described prejudicial attitudes and policies)—are the real acts in need of reparation. And yet, where is the USCCB statement condemning such anti-LGBTQ+ violence?

This Pride, church leaders should be focusing not on faux controversies, but on supporting LGBTQ+ people, particularly those who are nonbinary or transgender, as we face mounting threats to our rights—and lives. The Catholic Church in the U.S. is not under attack and needs no protection. LGBTQ+ people do.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 16, 2023

