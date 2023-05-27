Sr. Jeannine Gramick to L.A. Dodgers: “I Support Your Honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”
Earlier this week, Bondings 2.0 reported on a controversy involving the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to invite, disinvite, and then re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to receive a service award at the team’s Pride Night in June. The incident began following anti-LGBTQ+ Catholics’ criticism of the Dodgers’ decision to honor the charitable group known for their drag depictions of Catholic sisters. You can read a full report about the controversy here.
The following is a letter from Sr. Jeannine Gramick, SL, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
Dear friends,
I am aware of the controversy regarding the L.A. Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
I am a member of the Sisters of Loretto, a Roman Catholic congregation of women religious, have been a Catholic nun for more than 60 years, and ministered to and with the LGBTQ Catholic community for more than 50 years.
While I am uncomfortable with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence using the nuns’ old garb to draw attention to bigotry, whether Catholic or not, there is a hierarchy of values in this situation. The choice of clothing, even if offensive to some, can never trump the works of mercy.
Just as I have great respect for Catholic nuns because of their compassion and good works over the centuries, I applaud the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their financial assistance to those in need. I support them because of all their good works. I believe that any group that serves the community, especially those who are less fortunate or on the margins of society, should be honored.
I support your honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Peace,
Sr. Jeannine Gramick, SL, May 27, 2023
Sr. Jeannine Gramick has hit a grand slam with her assessment of the matter!
I am in total agreement with Jeaninne. Dress is but a minor detail in the scheme of things. I have walked in the past in Pride alongside of some sisters of perpetual indulgence and we tried to show that acceptance and collaboration were the values to be honored.
thank you Sister Jeannine for your calm and very wise words. the Sisters of Loretto always intelligent in their presence and support
Once again, we are lead by a woman of faith. Jesus refused no one at any time.
Sr. Jeannine is called by name. Love and peace.
Thank you Sr. Jeannine for your consistent and continuing courageous openness, inclusivity and advocacy