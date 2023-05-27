Sr. Jeannine Gramick to L.A. Dodgers: “I Support Your Honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

Earlier this week, Bondings 2.0 reported on a controversy involving the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to invite, disinvite, and then re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to receive a service award at the team’s Pride Night in June. The incident began following anti-LGBTQ+ Catholics’ criticism of the Dodgers’ decision to honor the charitable group known for their drag depictions of Catholic sisters. You can read a full report about the controversy here.

The following is a letter from Sr. Jeannine Gramick, SL, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Dear friends,

I am aware of the controversy regarding the L.A. Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

I am a member of the Sisters of Loretto, a Roman Catholic congregation of women religious, have been a Catholic nun for more than 60 years, and ministered to and with the LGBTQ Catholic community for more than 50 years.

While I am uncomfortable with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence using the nuns’ old garb to draw attention to bigotry, whether Catholic or not, there is a hierarchy of values in this situation. The choice of clothing, even if offensive to some, can never trump the works of mercy.

Just as I have great respect for Catholic nuns because of their compassion and good works over the centuries, I applaud the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their financial assistance to those in need. I support them because of all their good works. I believe that any group that serves the community, especially those who are less fortunate or on the margins of society, should be honored.

I support your honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Peace,

Sr. Jeannine Gramick, SL, May 27, 2023

