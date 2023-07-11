Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (United States)

Also known for his leadership at the conservative Catholic media group, Word on Fire, in 2023, Barron called for a boycott of the Los Angeles Dodgers because the baseball team honored an LGBTQ+ charitable group, which Barron described as an “anti-Catholic hate group.” In the same year, as chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, he wrote to Republican legislators in the U.S. Congress in support of their bill to prohibit trans women and girls from participating on female sports teams. He also joined USCCB leaders in asking Congress to stop the Equal Rights Amendment, in part because it would offer better non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people. In 2022, he joined USCCB leaders in a letter to Congress asking them to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, which expanded marriage equality protections in the U.S., saying the law was a threat to religious liberty. Barron has also claimed that transgender identities are a modern form of Gnosticism, an ancient Christian heresy, and he compared transgender people to pedophiles. In 2017, he emphasized pastorally welcoming LGBTQ+ people, but in 2018 he said that such a welcome should also be a call to conversion. He previously participated in the 2018 Synod on Youth while an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Barron was chosen by the U.S. bishops as one of their five representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg (Germany)

Bätzing has been president of the German Bishops’ Conference since 2020. During the last few years, he co-chaired Germany’s Synodal Way process, which saw remarkably positive documents that approved the need for blessing queer couples and requested “concrete improvements” in the church’s treatment of transgender and intersex people. In 2023, the Diocese of Limburg, with Bätzing’s full support, issued new guidelines for sex education that were quite positive and science-based. He has said repeatedly that he is “firmly convinced” church teachings on homosexuality will change, even speaking about same-gender relationships in positive terms. When the Vatican banned blessing such relationships in 2021, Bätzing emphasized his support for the blessings, saying as president of the bishops’ conference, that he was “not happy” about the ban, even while he objected to blessing ceremonies being used as a form of protest against it. Indeed, as far back as 2019, his diocese launched a process to explore how such blessings could proceed locally. He also defended a Jesuit theologian in Germany whose appointment to lead a seminary was stopped by the Vatican due the priest’s positive views on homosexuality. Bätzing was chosen by the German bishops as one of their three representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Timothy Broglio of Archdiocese for the Military Services (United States)

Immediately after his election as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in 2022, Broglio re-emphasized his 2018 comments claiming clergy sexual abuse was directly tied to homosexuality. In 2017, he supported then-President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender members in the military, framing LGBTQ+ identities as “personal choice” that resulted from an “incorrect social attitude.” In 2013, he issued guidance for military chaplains which banned them from participating in activities that included same-gender couples and mandating they exclude people in such relationships from lay ministries. He also decried the military providing benefits like housing and healthcare to same-gender couples. The previous year, he objected to the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Broglio was chosen by the U.S. bishops as one of their five representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, S.D.B., of Perth (Australia)

Costelloe has had a significant role in this current synodal process, as well as previously being president of Australia’s Plenary Council, a decision-making church process that is synodal in nature. He is president of Australia’s episcopal conference. In 2022, the archbishop helped draft the working document for the Continental Stage of this Synod, which included several mentions of LGBTQ+ inclusion. He serves on the planning committee for the upcoming October assembly. In a recent interview, he said the Synod was Pope Francis’ invitation for “the Church to recognise these realities – the question of women, for example, the LGBTQI+ question but many others as well– and say ‘okay, how do we deal with these very pressing questions in the light of the Gospels and in the light of the ongoing presence of the Spirit.” In 2018, Costelloe, as chair of the Australian bishops’ Commission for Catholic Education, backed then-Archbishop of Melbourne, Denis Hart, who had threatened to fire church workers entering same-gender civil marriages. Costelloe later clarified that it would be up to individual bishops, and not the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, to decide how to proceed on church employment policies. In 2015, as Australians considered marriage equality, the archbishop said it was not appropriate to suggest opponents were “homophobic, intolerant or in some way lacking intellectual depth.” Costelloe was appointed as a member of the 2023 Synod assembly by Pope Francis.(Full record here.)

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago (United States): In 2023, Cupich celebrated a Mass to mark the 35th anniversary of the Archdiocese Lesbian and Gay Outreach (AGLO) ministry in Chicago. He also suggested that the Catechism’s language about homosexuality should be reconsidered. In 2021, he described as “ill-considered,” surprising, and unprecedented, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement attacking President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, in part for the president’s LGBTQ+ support. Responding to the Vatican’s 2021 ban on same-gender blessings, Cupich said he appreciated “the understandable reaction among many . . . will be disappointment. This should prompt us in the Church and in the archdiocese to redouble our efforts to be creative and resilient in finding ways to welcome and encourage all LGBTQ people in our family of faith.” Later that year, Cupich joined New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan in writing an op-ed that opposed Biden administration plans to advance transgender non-discrimination protections in healthcare. In 2019, at the Vatican’s summit on clergy sexual abuse, Cupich firmly rejected any link between gay priests and abuse, reaffirming similar comments the previous year in which he said clericalism, not sexuality was to blame. In 2017, he invited LGBTQ+ Catholics to dialogue, saying he wanted to “know more about what’s happening in their life.” He was one of the few U.S. bishops to make a statement of sympathy and solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. At the 2015 Synod on the Family, Cupich stated that he thought bishops there should have listened to the voices of lesbian and gay couples, and acknowledged that he did exactly that in his own pre-synod listening sessions. He also spoke out against denying communion to lesbian and gay people, recommending that pastoral ministers respect individuals’ consciences. In 2014, when asked about queer couples on a national television broadcast, he said that all families deserve legal protections In 2012, as bishop of Spokane, Cupich called for greater respect and dialogue in the debate over marriage equality. Last year, Pope Francis appointed the cardinal to the Dicastery for Bishops, making him a major influence on U.S. episcopal appointments. Cupich was appointed by Pope Francis to participate as a member of the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., Prefect, Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development (Vatican City)

In 2015, as the priest-secretary for the now-defunct Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, he joined the council’s president, Cardinal Peter Turkson, in meeting with two representatives from the European Forum of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Christian Groups to discuss criminalization laws. Czerny previously headed the Vatican’s section on migrants and refugees, as well as founding and leading the African Jesuit AIDS Network. He was a member of the 2018 Synod on Youth and one of two Special Secretaries for the 2019 Synod on the Amazon. He has held several other Vatican positions, including in the areas of evangelization and interreligious dialogue. Czerny is a member of the 2023 Synod assembly because he heads a dicastery in the Roman Curia. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha of São Salvador da Bahia (Brazil)

In 2021, da Rocha celebrated a Mass in memory of the many LGBTQ+ people killed in Brazil the previous year–violence that was particularly intense in his region of the country. At the Mass, which was requested by two LGBTQ+ groups, the cardinal said such violence is a “sad signal” for society and that the church suffers alongside victims. The liturgy included a performance of “Ave Maria” from a drag performer. Advocates were particularly moved that da Rocha, who is the Primate of Brazil and a former head of the Episcopal Conference of Brazil, used the full term “LGBTI+”. Earlier this year, Pope Francis named da Rocha to the influential Council of Cardinals, who are among the pope’s closest advisors. He served in the key post of Relator General during the 2018 Synod on Youth. Da Rocha is a member of the 2023 Synod assembly because he is presently on the Council for the General Secretariat of the Synod. (Full record here.)

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan (Philippines)

In 2021, as president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, David published a letter defending Pope Francis’ support of civil unions for same-gender couples, saying the pope is “not out to destroy our morals and orthodoxy,” but that he “valued being kind and compassionate more than being right and righteous.” In 2019, as vice president of the Philippines’ bishops’ conference, David said the conference supported the since-failed SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression) Equality Bill, which would have enhanced non-discrimination laws, as a “Christian imperative.” David underscored at the time that the Philippines’ bishops had long supported protections and recognition of LGBTQ+ people in the highly-Catholic nation. David was chosen by the Philippines’ bishops as one of their three representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, Archbishop Emeritus of Mechelen-Brussels (Belgium)

Cardinal De Kesel was a leader in the Flemish bishops’ 2022 publication of an LGBTQ+ ministry initiative that included a liturgy to bless same-gender couples. Later that year, following the Belgian bishops’ ad limina visit to Rome, De Kesel, once the Primate of Belgium and president of the country’s episcopal conference, said “the atmosphere has changed” at the Vatican, including the ability to dialogue with officials in the Curia about how and why the Flemish bishops saw such blessings as needed. The cardinal added that “celibacy is a charism, a gift that is not for everyone,” so the church needed to be “realistic” that gay people will seek “a partner with whom they can share their lives.” Created a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, De Kesel first expressed support for blessing same-gender couples back in 2018. He was a member of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, and remains a member of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. He resigned as archbishop in June 2023. De Kesel was appointed by Pope Francis to participate as a member of the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York (United States)

Dolan defended the inclusion of LGBTQ+ groups in New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, and told lesbian and gay people, “I love you, too. And God loves you.” The cardinal has been a leader in the U.S. bishops’ initiatives against LGBTQ+ equality in society. As chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Religious Liberty, he has joined other conference leaders in opposing a federal effort to better protect LGBTQ+ students, the Equality Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, the Equal Rights Amendment, and an executive order by President Biden enhancing LGBTQ+ protections in the government workforce. In 2022, he published an op-ed with Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich, also a Synod participant, claiming that providing certain forms of healthcare to LGBTQ+ people was an attack on religious liberty. He lauded efforts by the Trump administration to allow social service agencies and healthcare providers to discriminate against LGBTQ+ clients. In 2013, while he was serving as president of the USCCB, Dolan wrote a post on his personal blog that lesbian and gay people should “wash their hands” before coming to church, like a child does before dinner, so there are “no dirty hands.” That same year, he claimed the hierarchy was “out-marketed,” and thus losing on LGBTQ+ initiatives, but remained silent about rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in New York City. In 2012, Dolan led an apostolic visitation of an Irish seminary that he criticized for being “gay-friendly.” It was under his leadership that year that the USCCB launched its first “Fortnight for Freedom,” a national campaign promoting a form of religious liberty which would end up discriminating against LGBTQ+ people. When he was asked about Pope Francis’ 2013 “Who am I to judge?” comment, the cardinal said it was indeed acceptable to judge people’s actions. Dolan was chosen by the U.S. bishops as one of their five representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle (United States)

Etienne established an archdiocesan commission to develop guidance for LGBTQ+ issues in Catholic education, though its findings were considered a “mixed bag,” particularly in the area of employment. The commission came after several firings of LGBTQ+ church workers in Seattle, which Etienne initially defended. After Pope Francis made clear his support for same-gender civil unions, the archbishop said the pope was providing a distinction between church teaching and public policy, and he said that the church’s approach to LGBTQ+ people should always begin pastorally with the human person. Etienne was chosen by the U.S. bishops as one of their five representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect, Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life (Vatican City)

In 2021, after the Vatican issued its ban on same-gender blessings, the cardinal stated the church sought to accompany all people, even if it upheld a heteronormative standard for marriage. In 2018, the cardinal rejected a women’s group’s request to hold a meeting on Vatican grounds as it had done in the past in part because some of the planned speakers were LGBTQ+ advocates. That same year, during the Synod on Youth, he implied the inclusion of “LGBT” in the final document would not be ideal.

Farrell has endorsed Fr. James Martin, SJ’s, book on LGBTQ+ issues in the church, and he seemed to re-affirm such a bridge-building approach when asked by Bondings 2.0 about LGBTQ+ pastoral care during the 2018 World Meeting of Families. A lead organizer of that event, Farrell remained silent about the exclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholic exhibitors despite saying earlier that no one should be excluded from the Meeting. Farrell has publicly rebuked some U.S. bishops who used Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia to release guidelines restricting the involvement of LGBTQ+ Catholics in the church. He specifically called out Philadelphia’s former Archbishop Charles Chaput for doing so. Farrell is a member of the 2023 Synod assembly because he heads a dicastery in the Roman Curia. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P., of Sydney (Australia)

After Australian legislators legalized marriage equality in 2017, Fisher called it a “horrible year.” He said the postal survey results preceding legalization, which showed popular support for equal rights, were wrong, claiming that some Australians did not participate and that many pro-equality voters had been pressured to do so. Before the survey, the archbishop mailed hundreds of flyers to churches and published articles against marriage equality in an effort to encourage Catholics to vote no. It was reported that he threatened to stop archdiocesan business with companies which came out in support of marriage equality. In 2022, he defended rugby players who refused to wear Pride jerseys, and in 2021 he opposed Sydney city officials holding a pro-queer concert in a municipal plaza adjoining the cathedral. At the 2018 Synod on Youth, he mentioned young people who struggled with sexual identity as part of an apology for the ways the church fails people. At a 2015 Mass, he said LGBTQ+ advocates sought to “silence any alternative to any politically correct position. . .to bully us all” who oppose equal rights. In 2014, he said marriage equality would lead to polygamy and incest. Fisher referred to the 2014-2015 Synod on the Family as a “dangerous strategy.” Fisher was appointed by Pope Francis to participate as a member of the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (United States)

Flores chairs the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine, which this past March released a note on why Catholic hospitals should deny gender-affirming care to transgender patients. That note is likely to inform recommendations from the committee about revisions to the bishops’ Ethical and Religious Directives, which dictate the services that Catholic healthcare may or may not provide. Flores has also overseen how U.S. bishops implemented synod consultation in their diocese, with some dioceses offering robust programs and some offering very little. In that role, he wrote an introduction to the U.S. conference’s synod report that, while mentioning people’s concerns about LGBTQ+ inclusion, was less than accurate in describing LGBTQ+ people. Flores was chosen by the U.S. bishops as one of their five representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan (Poland)

In 2021, Gadecki said protests against the country’s proposed ban on abortions were due to influence of “cultural Marxists,” Netflix, and social media, because they allegedly promote “homosexuality, hedonism and promiscuity.” In 2019, as president of the Polish Episcopal Conference, Gadecki defended Krakow’s Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, who said in a homily that Poland suffered from a “rainbow disease” similar to oppressive governments in the country’s past. Gadecki described Jedraszewski as a persecuted “prophet” attacked by “ideological totalitarianism.” That same year, Gadecki was hesitant to condemn violent attacks against a Pride march, stating the celebrations incite “hatred for the church and its clergy.” In 2015, ahead of the Synod on the Family, he encouraged people with “homosexual tendencies” to seek therapy, and chaired a meeting of bishops from Eastern Europe to build opposition to any pro-LGBTQ+ and other welcoming proposals. Gadecki was chosen by the Polish bishops as one of their three representatives to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Bishop Felix Genn of Münster (Germany)

In 2022, after a transgender man was murdered during Pride celebrations, Genn called it a “barbaric” and “insane act,” strongly condemning discrimination and violence, including such acts directed against LGBTQ+ people. He responded well to the #OutInChurch initiative, in which 125 LGBTQ+ church workers in Germany came out publicly, saying no one in his diocese would be fired for their sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status. A defender of non-discrimination protections, Genn also has encouraged the church to apologize to lesbian and gay people, and said that “critical questions” informed by science must be asked of the church’s teachings on sexuality. Reversing a 2017 decision he made to ban a pastoral minister from blessing a same-gender couple, the bishop said in 2021 that church workers should not be sanctioned for offering such blessings. At the 2018 Synod on Youth, Genn led a German language working group, and said that the church should seek to have a “serious discussion” with young people on “issues of sexuality and partnership.” Genn was appointed by Pope Francis to participate as a member of the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel (Switzerland)

In 2019, Gmür said that it is necessary for the church “to find meanings for these connections [same-gender partnerships] as well,” though upheld that sacramental marriage was heteronormative. However, that year a spokesperson for the Basel diocese, which is Switzerland’s largest, said that diocese welcomed Swiss legislators’ efforts to legalize marriage equality. The spokesperson, almost certainly with Gmür’s permission, said that such couples deserve “stable and reliable legal cover,” as do their children. Gmür was chosen by the Swiss bishops as their representative to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal William Goh of Singapore (Singapore)

In 2022, in a national discussion about repealing Singapore’s criminalization law, Goh said the church was “neutral so long as our rights are protected.” This neutrality reversed Goh’s original opposition to the repeal of the law, known as Section 377A. He had earlier claimed that decriminalization would have had “long-term and irreversible” consequences which are “dreadful,” namely the approval of marriage equality. At the same time, Goh stated in 2022 that LGBTQ+ individuals should be included in the church, urging Catholics to focus on “compassion and inclusivity.” Previously in 2014, he apologized after writing that being lesbian or gay, which he referred to as a “lifestyle” was “contrary to Christian values.” Goh was chosen by the bishops of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei as their representative to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon of Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago)

In 2021, Gordon referred to so-called gender ideology as “diabolical,” while offering qualified support for Pride celebrations, saying they are “a statement from that [LGBTQ+] community that they will not tolerate prejudice anymore. This in part, is a social justice cause.” In 2018, he twice voiced his support for decriminalizing homosexuality, but at the same time harshly condemned marriage equality. Later that same year, he again condemned hate speech against LGBTQ+ people while suggesting certain rights for the community should be resisted as “American values.” Gordon was chosen by the Antilles Episcopal Conference, which covers the Caribbean, as their representative to the 2023 Synod assembly. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay (India)

Just months after Pope Francis’ 2013 election, the cardinal told priests that they need to be more sensitive in their language about sexual minorities. In the same year, he advocated publicly for the decriminalization of homosexuality, long before India’s Supreme Court struck down a colonial-era law banning same-gender relations in 2018. He was the only major religious leader in India who opposed an initiative to re-criminalize LGBTQ+ people. Gracias, the former head of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, spoke out for better LGBTQ+ pastoral care during the 2014 Synod on the Family. During that meeting, he also stated an “unequivocal yes” that gay people are welcome in the church. In 2015, in an interview with Bondings 2.0, he said to LGBTQ+ Catholics, that the church “embraces you, wants you, needs you.” In terms of pastoral care, the cardinal was instrumental in the launch of both Rainbow Catholics India and a hotline to help LGBTQ+ Catholics. Earlier this year, Gracias was named by Pope Francis to the Council of Cardinals. He led an English-language working group at the 2018 Synod on Youth, and participated in the 2014 Synod on Family. Gracias is a member of the 2023 Synod assembly because he is presently on Council for the General Secretariat of the Synod. (Full record here.)

Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General, Secretariat of the Synod (Vatican City)

Grech is second only to Pope Francis in leadership of the Synod. In 2015, as bishop of Gozo in Malta, Grech said Catholics in same-gender civil unions should “of course” be welcomed in the church because “there can be different forms of relationship” beyond marriage, and further, “the road is wide open to those truly seeking to follow God’s footsteps, regardless of their sexual orientation. (Notably, these comments were made years before Pope Francis offered his own support for civil unions.) In 2014, at the Synod on the Family, he gave a speech calling church leaders to be more sensitive in their language about lesbian and gay people. Grech also shared that, before the synod, he took time to listen to parents’ of LGBTQ+ people so that he could better understand the reality of their lives. At the time, it was reported that Pope Francis told Grech that he approved of his talk. Leaders in Malta’s Catholic LGBTQ+ community have repeatedly expressed appreciation for Grech’s willingness to dialogue. Grech is a member of the 2023 Synod assembly because he is Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Synod. (Full record here.)

