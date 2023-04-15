Former Vatican Official Asks Pope Francis to Sanction LGBTQ-Positive German Bishops

A conservative cardinal has called on Pope Francis to punish German bishops who aim to make the church more inclusive for LGBTQ+ individuals and women.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, a former prefect of the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, made his comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Müller has actively opposed the German church’s progressive initiatives in its recently-concluded Synodal Way, a multi-year, wide-ranging process of consultation.

The cardinal now stated that Pope Francis should take disciplinary action against the German bishops who supported blessings for same-gender couples and women’s rights, according to America:

“There are German bishops who have voted for heretical texts, and according to me there should be a canonical process [against them]. Collegiality exists, but there is also the primacy [of the pope], and canonically the pope has the responsibility to ask for an explanation, to correct and—in extreme cases—to dismiss bishops for doctrinal questions. They say the understanding of doctrine can develop, but we cannot develop revelation.”

When asked whether God could ever bless a same-gender couple who love each other, Müller claimed that “this is not possible” since blessing such couples is “blasphemy.”

In addition, Müller criticized the LGBTQ+ ministry of Fr. James Martin, SJ. Although Pope Francis has signaled support for Martin’s work, Müller believes that the pope should firmly oppose such efforts.

Since leaving the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2017, Müller has not obtained an official position in the Vatican. He has a history of conservative, LGBTQ-negative rhetoric. In 2020, Müller claimed that the LGBTQ+ movement aims to “destroy marriage and family.” Prior to this incident, Müller denied the legitimacy of the LGBTQ+ movement claiming that it is “hoax” that serves to threaten people. He even compared the movement for LGBTQ+ equality to Nazism and the regimes of North Korea and the former Soviet Union.

Cardinal Müller’s repeated condemnations of moves for equality and inclusion reveal that his perception of the LGBTQ+ community is misguided and discriminatory. The cardinal believes that German Catholics’ efforts to be more inclusive are “against the Catholic faith,” yet he does so by not considering the Catholic teaching of the inherent dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals. Thankfully, it is almost certain Pope Francis will ignore Müller’s appeal to sanction Germany’s bishops who are to be commended for their LGBTQ-positive efforts.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, April 15, 2023

