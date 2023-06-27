How Catholics Celebrate Pride: Chicago’s Cardinal Cupich Honors 35 Years of AGLO Ministry

So much negative news regarding Pride seems to have arisen this year. For this final week of Pride Month, we are instead highlighting, in a series of posts titled “How Catholics Celebrate Pride,” all the good ways that the people of God are celebrating queerness and advocating for equality. Some of the content will be highly visible news events. Other bits will be the more local, somewhat quieter, but no less significant actions of pro-LGBTQ+ Catholics in their parishes, schools, and communities. This is the second post. You can find the first post in this series by clicking here.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago recently celebrated Mass to honor the 35th anniversary of the Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach ministry (AGLO), which for those three-plus decades has hosted welcoming Masses each week and offers a supportive community. Book Club Chicago reported:

“As the bells rang at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the first notes of the organ swelled, gay and lesbian churchgoers held hands, wore rainbow colors and sang hymns so loudly that they drowned out about 20 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters chanting outside the church doors at 708 W. Belmont Ave. . .

“‘God has brought us together here as a community. That’s why this community is so important. It’s a reflection of God and of the desire of God to have his people come together and support each other,’ Cupich said. . .

“‘Throughout the gospels, Jesus sees individuals whose time hasn’t come yet. But maybe in a moment of grace, they see how much they’re loved by God,’ Cupich said.”

Attendees at the Mass, held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, highlighted both the good AGLO has done and the significance of Cupich’s presence at the Mass. Raquel Welch, an AGLO member, described the Mass as “wonderful and moving.” Another attendee, Ed, no last name given, commented:

“‘You could hear the strength of every song and prayer. It was overwhelming. . .There’s something freeing about going to a Mass with other gay and lesbian people. I can bring my whole self before God. For the cardinal to be here for this special event, it means a lot to the community.'”

A statement from the Archdiocese of Chicago commended AGLO’s work, explaining:

“[The ministry] made much progress in bringing the Good News of Jesus to Catholics and creating a welcoming faith community for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.

“We live in a time when stigmatizing or excluding groups of people has become too common and even normalized. As Catholics, we believe everyone is created in the likeness and image of God and should be respected and treated with kindness and gentleness.”

AGLO began in 1971 when a Catholic woman, Mary Houlihan, started holding welcoming Masses in her home. It was later formalized with the support of a former archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, known for his efforts to help Catholics find common ground across divides. To learn more about AGLO’s history, click here.

Congratulations to Chicago’s Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach for its members’ many years of faithful, affirming work!

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 27, 2023

