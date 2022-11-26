U.S. Bishops Make Final Push to Stop Respect for Marriage Act Ahead of Senate Vote

Leaders 0f the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have made a last ditch appeal for U.S. senators to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA), which is expected to come up for a vote on Monday and would codify marriage equality.

In a letter to legislators, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester said the proposed law would be a “rejection of timeless truths about marriage” and threaten religious liberty. The bishops, writing in their respective roles as chairs of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty and Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, stated:

“Our opposition to RMA by no means condones any hostility toward anyone who experiences same-sex attraction. Catholic teaching on marriage is inseparable from Catholic teaching on the inherent dignity and worth of every human being. To attack one is to attack the other. Congress must have the courage to defend both. . .

“This bill is needless and harmful and must be voted down. At the same time, Congress, and our nation as a whole, must resolve to foster a culture where every individual, as a child of God, is treated with respect and compassion.”

Dolan previously wrote a USCCB blog post against the Respect for Marriage Act with the false claim that codifying equal marriage rights would threaten the rights of religious people. That argument appeared again in the joint letter from Dolan and Barron, which stated:

“Unfortunately, a number of religious groups and senators are asserting that the amended text of RMA sufficiently protects religious freedom. From the perspective of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, whose bishops’ ministries comprise the largest non-governmental provider of social services in the United States, the provisions of the Act that relate to religious liberty are insufficient. If passed, the amended Act will put the ministries of the Catholic Church, people of faith, and other Americans who uphold a traditional meaning of marriage at greater risk of government discrimination.”

The religious groups to which the bishops refer include the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which recently endorsed the legislation after aggressively opposing marriage equality for over a decade. Other groups which had been non-affirming, such as the National Association of Evangelicals, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, and the Seventh-day Adventist Church, found the Respect for Marriage Act acceptable when amended to ensure religious liberty protections are explicit.

As Bondings 2.0 reported previously, the U.S. bishops signaled through elections at their assembly earlier this month that opposing LGBTQ+ equality and fixating on other right wing causes would remain a priority. This stance was especially clear when the strongly anti-LGBTQ+ Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese of Military Services was elected president.

Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Barron’s last-ditch appeal to stop the Respect for Marriage Act is perhaps not surprising, and yet it remains disappointing. It is especially troubling coming just days after five people were killed and many more injured in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs—about which U.S. bishops remained largely quiet. There are real injustices, including the uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, to which the bishops’ conference should be attending.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, November 26, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...