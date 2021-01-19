Bishops Applaud New Trump Administration Rule Allowing Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has expressed their appreciation for a new Trump administration rule that would allow federally-funded social service service providers to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued the final rule last week that reverses non-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, as well as sex and religion implemented under President Barack Obama. In response, three chairs of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) committees issued a joint statement supporting the new rule allowing discrimination. They wrote, in part:
“It is a sad reality that state and local government agencies in multiple jurisdictions have already succeeded in shutting down Catholic adoption and foster care providers who operate in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church. With over 400,000 children in foster care, we need to work together to take steps to increase – not decrease – opportunities for children to be placed with safe and loving families. We appreciate the finalization of these rule modifications.”
The chairs who signed were Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chair of the Committee for Religious Liberty, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chair of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Bishop David Konderla of Tulsa, chair of the Subcommittee for the Promotion and Defense of Marriage.
This new rule comes in the Trump administration’s final week, though it will not go into effect until February 11th, and is targeted at faith-based agencies which provide adoption and foster care services. But NBC reported:
“Critics claim the new guidance could have wide-ranging implications for agencies that address adoption and foster-parenting, as well as homelessness, HIV prevention, elder care and other public services. . .
“According to [Julie] Kruse [of Family Equality], Tuesday’s final rule could also allow a homeless shelter to turn away a queer teen and a senior center to refuse to drive an elderly gay man to his doctor’s appointment. She’s confident it will be overturned by the incoming Biden administration, calling it a ‘nasty parting shot that won’t stand.’ But she admits ‘it does clog up the works; it does delay protections.'”
President-elect Joe Biden has already committed to overturning this new rule and reimplement non-discriminations for LGBTQ people.
The rule strikes at the heart of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, which centers on whether a Catholic adoption and foster care provider must abide by LGBTQ non-discrimination protections in order to receive public funding. The USCCB has already expressed its support for the Catholic social service agency in this case seeking the right to discriminate.
The bishops’ issuing this statement misrepresent the facts when it comes to religious providers of adoption and foster care services. When Catholic agencies have stopped providing such services over non-discrimination protections related to sexual orientation and gender identity, as they have done in the Archdioceses of Boston and Washington among others, it has been a free choice. No government entity has forced them to close, only the bishops’ prioritizing the ability to discriminate against LGBTQ people over the interests of vulnerable children.
It is sad, but not surprising that as the Trump administration uses its final days to further discrimination, the bishops continue to cheer it along.
—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, January 19, 2020
When did the bishops decide to abandon the notion of justice and mercy?
It is just typical of Trump and his administration to leave with yet another jab to the LGBTQ+ population, who I believe as partners and couples, are better parents than most. Thanks be to God that President Elect Joe Biden will overturn this discriminatory law in the future. Pray for the new administration, as they conquer the mess left behind.
In this time of widespread information, news of dissembling bishops is truly disheartening. Catholic agencies that want to deny exclude LGBTQ clients and providers can do so if they are willing to let go of public funds, which require adherence to non- discrimination standards. This would be disappointing for other reasons, but at least it would be honest.
This is insane. Yet another example of a little time spent on something ridiculous, petty, and mean. I am glad we are going to have a devout, Catholic, LGBTQ+ friendly president starting tomorrow. Our nation needs a break, and there is real work to do. <3 Thank you for sharing. Will pray for the well-being of all affected.
I am so glad Donald Trump will be gone tomorrow. He has done so much damage to so many people. At least the Catholic bishops won’t have him to praise anymore. Unfortunately these same men will likely be wasting their time criticizing Biden in ways they never did Trump. But the good thing is that Joe Biden is a good Catholic man who reflects the values of so many Catholic laypeople, and indeed the Catholic values of justice and love and truth that formed him and so many of us growing up.