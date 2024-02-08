Fr. Dan Horan: “Fiducia Supplicans” Is Small, Important Step to LGBTQ+ Visibility

For Franciscan Fr. Daniel Horan, Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican’s declaration allowing blessings for of same-gender couples, is a small, but important step towards LGBTQ+ visibility in the church.

Horan, a theologian and columnist for the National Catholic Reporter, acknowledges that “most people have embraced the positive and rather matter-of-fact declaration” about blessings for “irregular” couples. He lauds it:

“Though the gesture may be small, the publication of Fiducia Supplicans signals an important departure from the status quo of erasure and dehumanization. Perhaps this declaration will be enough of a recognition, of seeing and beholding of LGBTQ+ persons that over time the broader faith community (of which LGBTQ+ Catholics are equally a part) can open itself up to learn more about and from them.

Horan divides the critics of Fiducia Supplicans into “two general buckets.” In the first are critics of the document who fear that permission for such blessings will cause confusion about whether same-gender couples can marry, and these include bishops from Africa and Eastern Europe. The second bucket, however, is the critics Horan views as more dangerous for they fear even the simple recognition that LGBTQ+ people exist:

“. . .[I]t appears that there are those who are angry that LGBTQ+ persons are acknowledged as existing in the world at all. This homophobic frustration is most commonly found on social media and anonymous internet comments, but others have been more public with their displeasure.

“Some have appeared to double down on the most incendiary and pastorally insensitive (not to mention theologically dubious) language that has appeared in Catholic documents on LGBTQ+ persons and ministry over the years.”

For Horan, precisely makes Fiducia Supplicans is significant, and also suspect in the eyes of some critics, is that it acknowledges the humanity of LGBTQ+ individuals. Horan explains:

“In other words, what has not received much attention over these last few weeks is the importance of LGBTQ+ people finally being seen and acknowledged by the institutional church. For so long, the ways in which LGBTQ+ people — whether single or partnered — have been described or addressed, often in absentia, have been done in ways that are inherently dehumanizing.

“In the church, queer people and queer love have been erased by both misunderstanding and, at times, overt bigotry. Debates about whether or not official church documents, such as those at the synod on synodality, could use the acronym ‘LGBTQ+’ is itself reflective of the strong desire of some people to continue denying the existence and experiences of queer folks.

“And this is one reason why Fiducia Supplicans is particularly meaningful. In order to declare that those in same-sex relationships can and should receive blessings from the church’s ministers upon request, you must first acknowledge that such people actually exist in the world!”

Horan argues that the church’s past and current denial of LGBTQ+ people is “willful ignorance at its worst,” stating:

“I believe that previous dynamics have caused a vicious circle of ignorance in the church when it comes to LGBTQ+ persons. The broad message has been ‘You are not welcome here,’ or even ‘We do not acknowledge your existence or experience,’ which has rightly led to many in the LGBTQ+ community to shut down and walk away.”

Due to the institutional church’s fears, many Catholics have missed out on all the joys of the LGBTQ+ community, which perpetuates the cycle of misunderstanding and exclusion. Yet, Horan believes that Fiducia Supplicans is a small step towards understanding and recognition. He concludes:

“I don’t want to exaggerate either the intent or the impact of Fiducia Supplicans. It is a very small move that does not change much substantially. We could always bless people, just as we bless so many other things in the world. The church has not adjusted its understanding of who can be admitted to a sacramental marriage. . .

“That many LGBTQ+ folks feel seen now and recognized by leaders in their faith community is a very good thing. Perhaps it will be the beginning of something more, but in the meantime it is at least a small acknowledgement of full dignity, value and humanity of LGBTQ+ people.”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her) and Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 8, 2024

