Queer Theology Offers the Church LGBTQ+ Affirmation—And So Much More

U.S. Catholic asked readers late last year to complete a survey answering the question, “Is queer theology compatible with Catholicism?” Now the results have been released.

The results show that 62% of survey participants “have heard the term queer theology before,” and that for 56% of participants, queer theology is an important part of their faith. 40% of respondents had a positive initial view of queer theology, while 22% had a negative view, 20% had a mixed view, 4% had a neutral view, and 13% did not have enough information to decide.

When asked about the power of queer theology, 70% of respondents stated that “embracing queer theology can help Catholics overcome homophobia and transphobia.” 73% of participants said that “queer theology has more to offer beyond just affirming LGBTQ people.”

The survey was developed as part of an opinion piece by U.S. Catholic contributing writer Caleb Murray, a queer Catholic. Bondings 2.0 previously reported on his piece, which describes Murray’s beliefs on queer theology and how he came to the conclusion that “there should be no ‘queer theology,’ because all theology is queer.” He stated in that first piece:

“All theology is queer. So long as queerness stands for difference, inclusion, and creative upheaval, I will stand by my strange proclamation that all theology is, was, and will continue to be queer.”

The survey, completed by 113 readers, asked a variety of agree or disagree questions. Participants also had the opportunity to write in their thoughts on queer theology. One respondent, Zachary Benton, stated:

“‘To me, queer theology means tapping into and thinking about the deep, mystical energy of God’s essence. It means listening to the beautiful Spirit in all her promptings throughout the ages. It means recognizing the face of God in the grey areas instead of in only black and white.'”

Ronald Pagnucco wrote:

“‘Many Catholics are resistant to queer theology because the church has emphasized a physical, reductionist interpretation of natural law rather than an interpretation that emphasizes the human need for love and belonging.'”

Yet, not all respondents identified with Murray’s interpretation of queer theology. Kay Limke states:

“‘This essay doesn’t reflect my experiences of God because God isn’t confused. He’s been on the same page since biblical times.'”

Overall, many respondents had positive reactions towards queer theology and Murray’s belief that “theology is, was, and will continue to be queer.” The findings of the U.S. Catholic survey are an encouragement to further explore how religious belief and queer thought converge. And, perhaps most notable is the finding that so many agree “queer theology has more to offer beyond just affirming LGBTQ people.” Exploring this convergence could benefit so many Catholics—and, indeed, the whole church.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, January 13, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...