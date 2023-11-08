Catholic Magazine Asks Readers: “What Does ‘Queerness’ Mean to You?”

A Catholic magazine is asking readers to complete a survey answering the question, “Is queer theology compatible with Catholicism?”

For Caleb Murray, a contributing writer at U.S. Catholic, queerness is not something which everyone defines in the same way. In his article, Murray describes his experience growing up in a conservative Evangelical church where queer theology was simply a debate on “whether or not the Bible approved or disapproved of queer people,” rather than a larger discussion on the vastness of queerness. This led Murray to a later conclusion: “There should be no ‘queer theology,’ because all theology is queer.” He explains:

“All theology is queer. So long as queerness stands for difference, inclusion, and creative upheaval, I will stand by my strange proclamation that all theology is, was, and will continue to be queer.”

For Murray, the definition of “queer” is not clear-cut. Rather, queerness is typically “understood as non-normative, counter-cultural, or transgressive.” The issue with this definition is that queerness is defined by what is considered “normal.” If heterosexuality is considered “normal,” then queerness would be anyone who does not identify with this label. However, this leads to other questions: “Is a celibate, cis-heterosexual priest ‘normal’? Is it ‘unnatural’ for a dad to raise his children while his wife works?” Murray continues:

“With questions like these, one quickly realizes that there is no unitary ‘normal’ out there. The observable reality of difference and diversity in the world pops the ‘normal’ bubble. Queerness turns ‘normal’ on its head and teaches us that none of us are all too “normal” and that is a good thing.”

The author states that when thinking about queerness as more than just same-sex attraction, queer theology opens us up to a new way of thinking:

“Queer theology isn’t just about gay and lesbian people; queer theology isn’t just about non-heterosexual sexual ethics; queer theology isn’t just about contemporary gender politics. Queer theology—when done well—is disruptive, creative, and new. Queer theology challenges us to look differently. Queer ways of thinking, inquiring, and arguing might undercut the very logic that attempts to demarcate, bracket, and contain Christian discourse.”

According to Murray, queer theology is not just “finding apologetic examples of same-sex love in church history and doctrine.” It is about believing that Christian theology has always been rooted in queer existence and acceptance. Although many are taught to read the Bible with an orthodox lens, which is now considered the ‘normal’ way to approach scripture, ideals of love and acceptance can be found in many passages.

For example, there are many Bible verses, such as Romans 8:38 or Psalm 139, that remind us of God’s unwavering love and intention. In the New Testament, Jesus shares close bonds with his disciples, even displaying ‘same-sex intimacy, kisses and declaration of love and fealty.’ Similarly, the fact that the Christian male soul has typically been ‘theologized as feminine’ further creates a queer undertone, even potentially affirming the ‘transgendered status’ of souls. So much of Christian revelation does not fit normative categories. Murray suggests:

“Reread the beatitudes and they start to sound a little queer. Reconsider the Trinity and you start to see something queer in its structure of mutuality and God’s self-desire for God’s self. Contemplate the sacred mystery, which revolves around transubstantiation, and you might catch a glimpse of an ineffable God who makes a habit of shattering our categories and expectations.”

Do you agree with Murray that “all theology is queer?” What does “queerness” mean to you? U.S. Catholic is asking readers for their thoughts on Murray’s essay through an online survey. These questions, and more, can be found at the bottom of Murray’s article on the U.S. Catholic website here.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, November 8, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...