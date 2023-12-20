Portland Archdiocese’s Anti-Transgender Policy Has Chilling Effect in Schools

Students and families in Portland, Oregon’s Catholic high schools are fearing for the future of their education as they struggle to live with anti-transgender guidelines instituted earlier this year by the Archdiocese of Portland.

In January 2023, Archbishop Alexander Sample issued “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory,” which included guidelines aimed at limiting and denying the full participation and inclusion of trans and nonbinary individuals at Catholic institutions. This document mandates harmful practices such as misgendering transgender students and includes outdated and misleading rhetoric around understandings of gender and gender-affirming care.

The Oregonian reports that many queer students, allies, and their families live in a state of apprehension and fear of how their schools are being implicitly impacted by the archbishop’s guidelines, even when these recommendations have not been officially adopted by the schools.

Some students report sensing a “subtle shift” in their school’s attitude toward queer students after the release of the guidelines. Sydney Rose, a recent graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in downtown Portland, said that the school was once a very accepting environment, yet after the guidelines, she was prohibited from even hanging a poster for a new club—not about LGBTQ+ issues, but about women’s equality—simply because it included a picture of a rainbow. To Rose, this felt like an “act of censorship directed towards queer individuals at the school.”

Another student anonymously echoed similar sentiments, saying that the school once felt like a safe environment for open discussion, but after the guidelines, it was as if they “weren’t allowed to talk about (queer topics) out loud.”

As Bondings 2.0 previously reported, the archdiocese’s policy has faced extensive backlash. Local Catholics and theologians alike have critiqued and protested the policies. The University of Portland, a Catholic institution, reaffirmed its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion as a way to counteract the negative influence of the new restrictions.

Since the guidelines were released, only a small number of Portland schools have indicated intentions to implement them, as the policies are only recommendations and not binding instructions. However, more changes for the schools may be imminent, as Archbishop Sample has recently opened a new Office for the Mission of Catholic Education, after abruptly closing the archdiocesan Department of Catholic Schools. Archbishop Sample has hired Elias Moo, former superintendent of the Denver archdiocese’s schools, as head of the new Office. Hiring of Moo, who has a history of anti-trans positions, could signal more changes are on the way.

Central Catholic High, which is overseen by the archdioceses, has so far opted out of the guidelines. Instead, a spokesperson for the school stated:

“'[Central Catholic is] committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where every student feels seen, heard and valued for their inherent dignity. We believe that all students are loved by God, and we are called to support them. [Central Catholic] acknowledges the complexity of these topics and remains in dialogue with our students and families, the Archdiocese of Portland and our partner Catholic schools.'”

June Arne, a transgender student at Central Catholic, says that these words are fully embodied in their experience at the school. They report no antagonism from administrators, teachers, or peers, and would wholeheartedly recommend the school to incoming queer students.

Central Catholic’s response indicates that it is always possible to extend a hand of mercy and compassion. Such a response is precisely the one needed by LGBTQ+ youth at Catholic schools, to model for them the welcoming and exuberant embrace of Christ, particularly in light of an increased number of policies which seek to exclude them.

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), New Ways Ministry, December 20, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...