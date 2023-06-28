Archdiocese’s Failed Communication Raises LGBTQ+ Questions about Catholic Schools Decision

A U.S. archdiocese that unexpectedly shuttered its Catholic schools office has said the closure was not related to an ongoing controversy about a gender identity policy issued earlier this year, but a lack of communication has left local Catholics with serious questions about links between the two factors.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon announced in late June that the archdiocese’s Department of Catholic Schools would be temporarily closed “to reevaluate how to best integrate schools more fully into our mission.” No reason or timeline was given.

According to the National Catholic Reporter, oversight of schools “will now be done instead by other chancery staff and parish priests,” who may not be education professionals. The Portland Catholic school system educates more than 15,000 students with some 1,300 personnel. The Department of Catholic Schools had three staff members, two of whom—the superintendent and associate superintendent—had their positions eliminated.

NCR reported that the closure of the archdiocesan schools office comes “amid backlash over a new gender identity document for students.” The news story details extensively how a significant number of local Catholics have protested since that transgender-negative document was released in January, explaining:

“Since the document’s release, at least two administrators have resigned in protest, several teachers have opted not to renew contracts and many families have withdrawn students.

“Additionally more than 1,000 parents and educators, representing nearly 50 schools and Catholic entities in the archdiocese, signed a petition expressing their distress about the document and its impact on the LGBTQ community. . .

“‘Many faithful Catholics,’ says the petition, are ‘profoundly concerned about the consequences’ of the document because it ‘ignores commonly accepted best practices in education, medicine, psychology, and child development, and has the potential to cause grave harm to an already vulnerable population.’

“The guidelines were released quietly, the petition continues, and school communities were not given the opportunity to engage in dialogue with the archdiocese about its contents or express their opinions on it before it was presented to them.”

However, the archdiocese explicitly states that “the decision [to close the schools office] is unrelated to the publication” of the gender policy.

Neither the gender document, nor the schools office closure are the real problem in this story. The problem is the archdiocese’s failure to communicate clearly and transparently what is happening in Catholic education. Archbishop Sample has been brief in his explanations, not making any public statements on the schools office closure. Earlier this year, he claimed that reception the gender document’s reception was “largely positive.” He said that the critiques of the policies offered “nothing that causes me any grave concerns.”

Charlene Hannibal, whose children attend a Catholic school, criticized the archdiocese’s reserved approach, which she said “seems combative and confusing, and with so little communication around this and the gender document, it leaves people with fears and not knowing what’s true and what’s not.”

NCR’s report reveals how this failure to communicate about significant decisions already caused harm to gender-diverse students and their families: