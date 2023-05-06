University of Portland Downplays Archdiocese’s Transgender-Negative Policy; More News

The University of Portland has affirmed its support for transgender students after the local archdiocese issued an LGBTQ-negative policy regarding Catholic education. Today’s post includes this story, as well as other updates from Catholic colleges.

The University of Portland Reaffirms Support for Trans Students

Michael Lewellen, vice president of the University of Portland, responded to the Archdiocese of Portland’s new guidelines document for how transgender students should be treated in Catholic schools by emphasizing the university’s commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion. Campus newspaper The Beacon quoted Lewellen as saying:

“At University of Portland, we are building a community where people of all sexual orientations and gender identities feel heard, affirmed, valued, and respected…Our embracing of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and access not only aligns with our Catholic, Holy Cross mission, but also sustains this institutional priority.”

In addition to the university’s administration emphasizing the importance of treating all students with dignity and respecting diverse gender identities, the president of the Gender and Sexuality Partnership on campus condemned Archbishop Alexander Sample’s negative statements on trans identities, while questioning the university’s response:

“‘Frankly, what the archbishop said was dangerous…There’s research showing that the importance of using chosen names with younger people decreases the risk of suicide and depression greatly. . .

“'[The university says] “we want gender identities to feel affirmed,” but they don’t say “we affirm the dignity of gender identities.” That’s just something interesting to note … because it’s one thing to feel affirmed. It’s another thing to be affirmed.’”

Manhattan College Issues New Name and Pronoun Policies

Manhattan College, a Lasallian liberal arts institution in New York, has issued new policies that will make it easier for students to have their chosen name and pronouns noted on their university profiles and campus IDs. The Quadrangle reported:

“According to the Manhattan College Chosen Name and Chosen Gender Identity Policies, students and employees are now able to elect to use a chosen name or gender different from the one legally noted in their account. These changes will be reflected in campus software such as DegreeWorks, Jasper Connect and on their campus ID.”

The policies result from a consultation which occurred during the 2020-2021 academic year. A campus task force drafted a potential list of administrative changes to better include LGBTQ+ students at the request of the university’s Director of Diversity and Equity, which included the new inclusive name and pronoun policies. The university cited its Catholic identity as an important motivator for the change:

“Manhattan College is dedicated to the Lasallian Core Principles of Respect for All People and Inclusive Community. The college recognizes the many reasons why members of our community may wish to be identified by a gender other than what is listed on their legal records.”

University of Notre Dame’s Student Government Hosts Pride Fest

The University of Notre Dame’s student government hosted a three-day Pride festival in late March which emphasized that queer affirmation is a Catholic value, according to The Observer.

The festival events included a remembrance vigil, as well as panels highlighting the experiences of LGBTQ+ students on campus. Panelist Mae Harkins reflected upon how Christ empowers the queer community:

“’Jesus’ message is all about love…And I think there are very few other communities, if any, that are built exclusively on love like the queer community because we just want to be able to love people as we feel is right and love people as we are and for who they are.'”

Students also shared their experiences looking for supportive mentors on campus, and the importance of finding support networks for queer young people. The Observer reported:

“The students acknowledged that while not everyone on campus may be accepting of LGBTQ+ students, there are allies and administrators who are supportive. Nicholas Yanek, an MBA student, said it is important to navigate and determine who those supporters are and lean into them during hard moments.”

The festival also received support from the university’s Counseling Center, which highlighted the mental health resources from LGBTQ+ students on campus.

This post is part of Bondings 2.0's series on LGBTQ issues in Catholic higher education.

—Andru Zodrow (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 6, 2023

