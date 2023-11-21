Catholic School Trustee Removed Over Facebook Post Linking LGBTQ+ Pride, Nazism

A Canadian Catholic school board trustee was temporarily suspended from her position because of an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post she published this past summer . Following her refusal to make amends for the post, the trustee resigned.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board, in the province of Alberta, voted last week to disqualify trustee Monica LaGrange, who this summer posted on Facebook a graphic comparing the LGBTQ+ movement to Nazism with the caption, “Brainwashing is brainwashing.” The St. Albert Gazette reported:

“In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, the board of the 10,600-student division said the decision to disqualify the first-term trustee was ‘due to LaGrange violating sanctions issued on September 26, 2023 and further violations of Board Policy and the Education Act.[‘]

“‘This decision was made following careful consideration and deliberation, with a commitment to maintaining RDCRS’ foundational statements of supporting inclusive learning communities that foster care and compassion for students, families and staff.[‘]”

The sanctions imposed in September suspended LaGrange from acting as a board trustee while an investigation was underway, and required her to issue of a letter of apology for the harm caused by the offending social media post and to commit to sensitivity training on both LGBTQ+ issues and the Holocaust. She would not, however, be removed from the board at that time. LaGrange’s lawyer then said last month she would not apologize.

Having been disqualified from the school board, LaGrange has now resigned, effective immediately. She had already been removed from positions in other province-wide education positions, including the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association.

Between the September sanctions and her resignation, LaGrange defended her now-deleted Facebook post to the school board during two days of meetings. The CBC reported on a document detailing her response that was made public by Red Deer Catholic Schools:

“The document says LaGrange ‘was clear that her beliefs informed her views: she stated the Holy Spirit had told her to post the meme and that this was something she should do.’

“The document goes on to say that LaGrange told the board that the Holy Spirit told her to ‘Go for it.’ . . .

“Other issues discussed during the two-day meeting included determining whether the meme is protected by charter rights and whether it ‘contravened Roman Catholic values.’ . . .

“LaGrange’s argument focused, to a large extent, on her freedom to hold her beliefs and her ability to act on the same in her private life.

“‘Freedom of expression generally, including that of a school board trustee is not absolute,’ the board stated.”

From the outset of this controversy, the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board has prioritized the wellbeing of students and staff under its care. Existing policies, which the board says LaGrange violated, mandate that schools “foster and maintain a safe, secure, caring, respectful and inclusive learning environment for all students,” according to CTV News. Board chair Murray Hollman emphasized this commitment in comments to The Albertan:

“‘It’s important to note that the content in Trustee LaGrange’s social media post does not align with the principles and values of our division. . .Trustee LaGrange’s views do not represent the official stance of our board.

“‘Our division remains steadfast in its commitment to creating inclusive, respectful and considerate learning environments for all members of schools. We really do regret any distress that these comments may have caused. It’s very important that our communities understand that our schools are safe and caring.'”

LGBTQ+ issues continue to roil Canada’s Catholic school systems, which are publicly funded. More often than not, however, school boards resist conservative pressures to walk back inclusion measures and be permissive of education leaders promoting anti-LGBTQ+ views. In doing so, the boards and educators prioritize a social justice-based approach that focuses on ensuring LGBTQ+ students and their allies flourish. And this path is the one every Catholic school will hopefully follow.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, November 21, 2023

