Catholic School Board Set to Expel Member Who Compared Pride Movement to Nazis

Leaders of a Canadian Catholic school board have sought the dismissal of a board trustee after what they called a “hate-filled” photo was posted to her personal social media account.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association objected to a Facebook post by Monique LaGrange, a trustee on the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board. LaGrange had posted a historical photo of children waving Nazi flags above a photo of children waving Pride flags to her personal social media. The post, which compared the LGBTQ+ movement to Hitler’s Nazi regime, read: “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”

In line with the board’s Trustee Code of Conduct, LaGrange was asked to remove the post, which she did, but she has not given a public statement or apologized for her actions.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, which serves nearly 11,000 students, released a statement confirming that a special board meeting was held to discuss “the trustee code of conduct matter, related procedures, and next steps further to trustee Monique LaGrange’s social media post at or around Aug. 30, 2023.” At the meeting, an additional motion was passed that would allow the Board of Trustees to write to the province’s Minister of Education, Demetrios Nicolaides, and ask for LaGrange’s dismissal.

Although little is known about the special meeting, it was apparently “divisive.” The board’s Chair and Vice-Chair both stepped down and were replaced by other board members.

Separately, LaGrange was removed as a director of the province-wide Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association. According to Harry Salm, the association’s president, LaGrange’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance contradicts “the charitable learning environment offered by Alberta’s Catholic school system.” He added:

“‘Our Catholic schools love all students as gifts from God in his image, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender expression.'”

Jason Shilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), called LaGrange’s post “vile and repugnant.” The ATA, which supports LGBTQ+ advocacy and allyship, is calling for LaGrange’s resignation. Shilling explained:

“‘Too much time has passed since this hateful post by Trustee LaGrange surfaced, and we still do not have any public statement from the trustee. LaGrange’s inaction leaves us to conclude that the trustee has no understanding of, or remorse for, the harm she has caused. . .

“‘Not only does it serve to undermine the atrocities of the Nazi regime, but it also acts as a form of oppression to entice further hatred toward members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.'”

Shilling claimed that LaGrange’s actions violate sections 33 and 34 of the Education Act, which allows all students and staff to feel welcome and respected in educational settings. He stated:

“‘If Trustee LaGrange does not resign, then the board of Red Deer Catholic must use its powers within the trustee code of conduct policy and section 33 of the Education Act to censure LaGrange and remove her from all board committees and appointments.'”

Responding to the board’s inquiry about removal, the education minister, Nicolaides, confirmed that the board has “full authority and autonomy” to remove a trustee. He added later, “No one should have to live in fear of violence, discrimination, or exclusion. All students deserve to feel safe and welcome in schools across the province.”

Robert Shine, associate director of New Ways Ministry, commented:

“Adjudicating LGBTQ+ issues in Catholic education, particularly in Canada where religious schools receive public funding, can be complex. However, some boundaries when it comes to respectful discourse are not complicated. Egregiously comparing the Pride movement to Nazi atrocities is a clear example of such a violation. Thankfully, administrators and educators are prioritizing the wellbeing of their students by swiftly seeking to remove Monique LaGrange.”

–Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, September 13, 2023

