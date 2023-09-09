Latin and Caribbean Catholic Groups Ask Pope to Include LGBTQ+ People in Synod

Sixty groups forming an Ibero-American Catholic LGBTQ+ network have written to Pope Francis asking for LGBTQ+ people to be directly involved in the Synod assembly next month, rather than merely “objects” of discussion.

The August letter was released by the Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Peninsula members of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics, which is a worldwide alliance.

Expressing gratitude that allies of LGBTQ+ people will participate at the Synod assembly, the groups nonetheless make a request to the pope in direct terms (via Google Translate):

“[W]e feel that we are ‘objects of study’ of the pastoral debate. In the spirit of a true pastoral conversion, we suggest a paradigm shift so that the approach to diversity goes from ‘object’ to ‘subject.’ We ask for direct representation in instances of dialogue, for we long to actively participate in official spaces, especially in the future Synod of Bishops, where our voices can be heard and our experiences shared. By allowing our participation, you would be taking a crucial step towards inclusion and reconciliation within the Catholic community, demonstrating to the world that Faith and Diversity can coexist in harmony.

“We believe in the importance of a respectful, compassionate and sensitive dialogue within the Church, in which all voices are considered. To this end, we are committed to providing cordial spaces for respectful meetings with the leaders of the Church. At the same time, we request openness in the dioceses and episcopal conferences to generate and participate in this type of spaces, an openness that sometimes we have not perceived.”

A second request is also included in the letter about protecting LGBTQ+ clergy and religious and improving the formation of ministers overall to be more inclusive:

“[W]e have learned that the Holy Spirit DOES raise good, fruitful and abundant vocations to priestly and religious life in LGBTIQ+ people. However, they are constantly expelled for being honest about their sexual orientation and gender identity in the dialogue of spiritual direction or accompaniment with their trainers and superiors. The persecution of LGBTIQ+ people in seminaries and training houses generates dishonesty and double standards regarding their own process due to fear of being expelled. . .

“Holy Father, we consider it urgent to review the formation of seminaries, formation houses and parishes, on issues of affectivity and sexuality, as well as the terms used in Church documents on LGBTIQ+ people, so that an approach based on reception is favored, the culture of encounter, ecclesiology, current science and the humanities.”

The three-page letter acknowledges throughout the challenges that LGBTQ+ face, such as being forced to migrate or facing discrimination, and yet the group’s overall tone is one of gratitude and hope. In addition to its appeal, the letter aims to inform Pope Francis know about the Ibero-American Catholic LGBTQ+ network’s existence and efforts. Towards the end, the groups conclude:

“We firmly believe that diversity is a gift from God that benefits humanity and is expressed in the Church. By recognizing ourselves as people loved by God, we also recognize ourselves as part of the People of God and therefore, we consider it essential to make ourselves visible with total freedom, even more so when historically we have been required to keep our identities silent. We long for a Church that legitimizes and advocates for our existence, that of our families and that of our loves. . .

“We assure you of our prayers and commitment that, under your guidance and wisdom, the Church will continue to move toward greater inclusion and understanding. We are confident that, with your leadership, we can take significant steps toward a Church that embraces people without exception.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, September 9, 2023

