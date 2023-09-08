Catholic School Expels Elementary School Student Over Parents’ Pro-LGBTQ+ Stance

An outstanding student at a Missouri Catholic school was expelled after his parents spoke out against recent LGBTQ-negative actions being carried out there.

Hollee and Paul Muller, parents of Will Muller, an incoming sixth-grader at St. John LaLande Catholic School, Blue Springs, voiced multiple objections to recent changes carried out by the new pastor, Fr. Sean McCaffery. These included removing books from the library that featured LGBTQ+ characters, banning the language app Duolingo for its translations of the words “gay” and “lesbian,” and banning the use of news source CNN 10.

Hollee explained her objections to these changes by telling the Kansas City Star: “I don’t think being blatantly homophobic is a teaching of the Catholic Church.”

As a result of the Mullers’ repeated objections, the couple’s youngest son, Will, was expelled, despite his record of high grades and good behavior. A letter from the principal, Susan Martin, gave the following explanation for Will’s expulsion:

“[Paul and Holle Muller] have stated both verbally and in writing you do not agree with nor do you support the teachings of the Catholic Church. After prayerful consideration and discussion among our school administration it is obvious we no longer have a partnership with you, since the values of your family are not in alignment with those of our school. Therefore, the school administration has made the decision to disenroll your child from our school.”

Other parents, who commented anonymously for fear of being similarly penalized, expressed shock at the decision. “Their whole life was that church,” one parent said. The Mullers were said to be one of the most devout and involved families at the school, volunteering as coaches and in other capacities and attending Mass every week. The family also has a long history with the school: Paul and his 15 siblings were students there, and Hollee was vice president of the school’s advisory board. Other parents were surprised that a family with such an extensive history and proven dedication to the school and parish would be viewed as not aligning with its values.

Parents at St. John LaLande are now grappling with the question of whether the school reflects their own values. One parent, who is not Catholic, worries for her child’s future at the school. Others who are single parents or are divorced face similar questions because of the school’s stance of penalizing parents for their pro-LGBTQ+ views while exhibiting grace and acceptance for other families who do not perfectly align with church teachings on marriage and family.

A spokeswoman for the diocese issued the following statement:

“Every family who enrolls a student in our diocesan Catholic schools signs a Family-School Covenant agreeing to understand and support the moral and social doctrine of the Catholic Church and to know and support the school rules…When a family challenges Catholic teaching and curriculum decisions through sustained complaints to the school and diocesan administration, irreconcilable differences can arise. In these situations, it is in the best interest of the family and the school to separate.”

Given the breadth and depth of Catholic moral and social doctrine, as well as the diversity of Catholic thought, it is difficult for parents to know for certain what differences may be deemed irreconcilable. By expelling Will Muller for his parents’ outspokenness, leaders of St. John LaLande have shut down opportunities for the kinds of dialogue necessary for building more inclusive communities, and the leaders have left other parents fearful of expressing their own beliefs.

As for Hollee Muller, she does not regret speaking up. “I just keep telling myself though if it helps one LGBTQ kid or parent or friend be seen or heard or valued,” Muller stated, “then I have done what is right.”

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), September 8, 2023

