Catholic High Schools Refuse to Implement Worcester Bishop’s LGBTQ-Negative Policy

Two Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Worcester have rejected a new diocesan policy statement on LGBTQ+ issues, saying in a joint letter that the school’s current policies are sufficient for “respecting the sacred dignity of the students entrusted to our care.”

Bishop Robert McManus issued the policy statement, titled “Catholic Education and the Human Person,” in June. The policy is consistent with other LGBTQ-negative U.S. diocesan policies released in recent years, requiring educators to misgender students and uphold notions of gender complementarity, which can be harmful for transgender and nonbinary people. (More details about this specific policy statement can be found below.)

The boards of Saint John’s High School, Shrewsbury, and Notre Dame Academy, Worcester, reviewed the new diocesan policy this summer, and they decided to not include it in their own policies. Leaders of the religious communities which sponsor the schools, respectively the Xaverian Brothers and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, issued a joint letter in mid-August explaining their decisions. Br. Daniel Skala. CFX. and Sr. Patty Chappell. SNDdeN, wrote, per Patch.com:

“‘We feel confident that our schools are responding to the issues raised in your memo in a manner that respects the dignity of all persons, aligns to the mission and charism of our sponsoring Orders, and protects and affirms our identity as Catholic schools. . .We support our respective boards’ recent determination to uphold their established practices, guided by the principles of our Church and Religious Orders, instead of incorporating the [new policies] into their handbooks.’

“‘We will continue to work faithfully to ensure all school practices uphold the principles of Catholic moral and social teaching while respecting the sacred dignity of the students entrusted to our care.'”

McManus’ policy cites Pope Francis repeatedly in arguing that the Worcester diocese’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues are “not mere antiquated notions.” The bishop states that everyone must be respected, “but that does not mean the Church must accept the confused notions of secular gender ideology,” and that “We do not serve anyone’s greater good by falsifying the truth.”

Sections of the policy, which will impact 19 schools overseen directly by the diocese, include “chastity,” “sexual orientation and same-sex attraction,” and “gender dysphoria (transgenderism).”

In the section on sexual identity, McManus writes that students “may not advocate, celebrate, or express same-sex attraction,” and that the language of “same-sex attraction” should be used.

In the section on gender identity, McManus mandates schools treat students according to their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender, in areas like restrooms, athletics, names and pronouns, school documents, and uniforms. Students who “cause confusion or disruption” will be sanctioned, including by expulsion.

More positively, a section on bullying affirms that every person has an inherent human dignity to be respected. The policy states that “bullying, harassment, or threats or acts of violence against any student based on that student’s perceived sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity, will not be tolerated.” However, an additional, longer clause states that such a stance does not mean the diocese or its schools are “submitting” to civil non-discrimination protections.

Beyond the objections of Saint John’s and Notre Dame Academy’s leaders, local politicians who attended Catholic schools have criticized McManus. Patch.com reported:

“Guillermo Creamer, a Worcester Human Rights Commission member, mayoral candidate, and graduate of the Jesuit-backed Nativity School, said much the same this week in reaction to the new policies.

“‘I came out at 16, and I am grateful to the educators, adults, and even Catholic mentors that embraced me and accepted me for who I am. I hope that young people who attend these schools know that they are loved and are seen for who they truly are,’ Creamer said.

“Creamer also questioned why McManus would focus on gay and trans people in local schools rather than ‘address the decades of issues within his own diocese.’ The Diocese of Worcester this year published a new report on priests accused of sexual abuse but chose not to release their names — one of only 14 dioceses in the U.S. to withhold that information.”

State Senator Robyn Kennedy, who represents Worcester and attended Catholic school, commented, “My Catholicism taught me that we are to love and care for each other. . .I want to speak directly to the young people who face isolation and harm by this policy — please know you are seen, you are valued, you are loved.”

The controversy over this new policy is just the latest LGBTQ+ dispute McManus has had with schools in the Worcester diocese. In 2022, McManus stripped the Nativity School of Worcester of its Catholic designation after school officials refused the bishop’s request to take down Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, following two charged letters McManus released on the issue. He has also feuded with the College of the Holy Cross, boycotting its commencement ceremonies repeatedly for the school’s support of LGBTQ+ students, and even attacked a theologian there for LGBTQ-positive writings. McManus has also tried to ban LGBTQ-inclusive sex education at public schools which rent diocesan property, and he encouraged parents of public school students to opt out of such education.

McManus has also been active in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ efforts to stymie LGBTQ+ rights on the national level. He is a member of the conference’s Committee on Doctrine that released a note earlier this year seeking to ban gender-affirming care in Catholic hospitals, having previously suggested gender transitions were comparable to someone having their hand amputated to install a pirate hook. As chair of the Committee on Religious Liberty, McManus applauded the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections in social services, employment, and more.

However, in each incident within the Diocese of Worcester, Bishop McManus has faced significant pushback from local Catholics, LGBTQ+ advocates, and civic leaders. Indeed, after the Nativity School was deemed not Catholic, in a single week more than $100,000 in donations were sent to the school, which serves low-income students.

The Xaverian Brothers and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur have acted boldly by rejecting a diocesan policy that would harm LGBTQ+ students if implemented. Importantly, the letter from Br. Skala and Sr. Chappell confirms that doing so is not a rejection of the schools’ Catholic identity or mission. Rather, protecting LGBTQ+ students from harm is precisely what Catholic schools should be doing as church institutions. Hopefully, more Catholic schools facing LGBTQ-negative church leaders will act similarly.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, August 18, 2023

