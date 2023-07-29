Global Network of Rainbow Catholics Launches Petition for LGBTQ+ Representation at Synod

Catholic LGBTQ+ advocates worldwide have launched a petition asking the Vatican to include LGBTQ+ people and their families as participants in the upcoming assembly for the Synod on Synodality.

In June, the Synod office released the list of participants for this October’s assembly for the Synod, which will now include some non-bishops with voting rights. However, as New Ways Ministry noted at the time, no publicly out LGBTQ+ person was included on the list.

The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics’s is now appealing to Pope Francis and Synod officials to include at least 5 openly LGBTQ+ Catholics or their family members to participate at the assembly in Rome. On Change.org, GNRC explains the reason for its petition succinctly:

“The Roman Catholic Church is engaged in a global Synod, in which all Catholics and even people from beyond our faith have been invited to express their hopes for the future of the church. While many LGBTIQ+ people and allies from around the world have engaged in the public phases of the Synod, and LGBTIQ+ Catholic groups have submitted official reports to the Vatican, no openly LGBTIQ+ delegates have been appointed to the official Synod meeting happening October 2023. The concerns of the LGBTIQ+ community were among the top issues that people said needed to be addressed. How can this be done effectively without us at the table where decisions will be made?”

A number of signatories posted comments on the petition about why they had signed. Joseann Peregin, a co-founder of Drachma Parents in Malta and the European Network of Parents of LGBTI+ Persons, explained:

“I want to share insights gained in building a healthy dialogue with Bishops; education and awareness raising in society; acting as a bridge between ecclesial authorities and LGBTI+ activists; offering ongoing support and creating a safe space for parents to grow in acceptance and unconditional love of their children.”

Another signer, Flor Joglar, stated simply:

“If [LGBTQ+ people] do not participate, nobody will speak from their perspective. The synod will have an incomplete picture of the truth.”

You can sign the GNRC petition by clicking here. Though there are no openly LGBTQ+ participants, a number of those appointed to the Synod assembly have LGBTQ-positive records. For a listing of such participants from New Ways Ministry, click here.

GNRC is also conducting a survey regarding LGBTQ+ people and allies’ participation in the synodal process to this point as it charts future plans. The survey inquires as to what respondents feel is needed for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the church, both the ends sought and the ideal means to get to those ends. The survey is open until Friday, August 5, 2023. You can submit your responses by clicking here.

New Ways Ministry is a founding member of GNRC

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, July 29, 2023

