Irish Catholic Education Association Objects to Transgender Education in Schools

An organization representing Catholic primary schools in Ireland recently spoke out against teaching students about transgender identities, claiming that it would “add to a growing psychological contagion amongst young and vulnerable children.”

The Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) made these comments in a letter to Ireland’s Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, in late January. The CPSMA supports and advises the administrators of 98% of Ireland’s primary schools, most of which are publicly funded.

Weeks prior, O’Gorman had told the Irish Independent that students should “absolutely” be taught more about what it means to be transgender, adding that the school curriculum should provide them with “an understanding of diversity.” O’Gorman was responding to questions about the currently ongoing revision of the “Relationships and Sexuality Education” curriculum.

Since CPSMA letter was released, LGBTQ+ allies have weighed in to refute the organization’s claims. Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s first openly gay Taoiseach (head of government, similar to a Prime Minister), told the Irish Independent:

“‘I think the purpose of the education system is to prepare children for life and to teach them about the world…Trans people exist in the real world so why not just give them information and facts?'”

This type of curriculum should not be a source of controversy, Varadkar stated, noting that while the educational program is not “a value judgment in either direction to challenge anyone’s personal or religious opinions,” he also supports an option for parents to opt-out of these classes.

CPSMA, meanwhile, argued that, “We should not prematurely introduce children to complex and sensitive topics around which there is no scientific or medical consensus.”

CPSMA’s argument relies on the assertion that trans experiences are rare in Irish primary school communities, and that teaching about gender diversity would generate “unnecessary divisions in school communities where none now exist.” CPSMA general secretary Seamus Mulconry added, “It is not, in general, a major issue or source of controversy in our schools.”

Moninne Griffth, CEO of the Irish LGBTQ youth charity BeLonG To, however, observed that transgender students do exist throughout Irish primary school communities, and that they deserve inclusion regardless of numbers. She told Newstalk Breakfast:

“‘I know from talking to teachers and parents all over the country that there are young people as young as six and seven who know they are LGBT. It is a small number but what is the harm in making sure that they feel safe and included in their school?'”

Griffith’s question speaks to Jesus’ example of seeking out the one lost sheep, even when ninety-nine others are doing fine. Even if the majority of children are thriving without education about transgender identities, as CPSMA claims, Catholic schools have a mandate to meet the needs of the most vulnerable few.

—Ariell Watson Simon (she/her), New Ways Ministry, April 12, 2023

