At the Well, Alex Meets Grace and Finds Love

Today’s post is from guest contributor Sr. Donna McGartland. Sr. Donna is on the Leadership Team of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. She is also one of the authors in Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious published by New Ways Ministry.

Today’s liturgical readings for the 3rd Sunday of Lent can be found here.

This reflection on today’s gospel reading, the story of the Samaritan woman at the well (John 4:5-42), comes from my perspective and experience as a lesbian. I use female pronouns, she/her/hers. I invite the readers to substitute their own pronouns and names as they pray with this reflection.

In the following dialogue, I place myself in the role of the Samaritan woman who, considering she is going to the well at midday, instead of the morning with the rest of the community, has been shunned by society and keeps herself hidden to avoid any ridicule. Being unnamed, the woman has little or no value as an individual in this story. How often I have identified with her: feeling shamed and not accepted, wanting to keep the secret of my identity hidden and ultimately not willing to claim my truth. In this dialogue, I will give her status and an identity by naming her Alex.

—

ALEX (to herself): It is midday, time for me to collect water. No one should be around now as it is time for siesta. It shouldn’t take long.

From a distance, I see another woman who is a stranger just relaxing next to the well. Who is she? Why is she there? Maybe I should just come tomorrow. I can’t. I really need water and there’s no better time today to return. She seems innocent enough, quite attractive. Please, just let her ignore me. She must know I’m gay and won’t talk to me.

Darn! She’s watching me! She just smiled at me! She even winked! Is she coming on to me? Is she trying to ridicule me? Who is this woman?

STRANGER: Hi.

ALEX (to Stranger): Hi. (to herself): This stranger is innocent enough, but I don’t trust her.

STRANGER: I’m thirsty. Can you give me a drink?

ALEX (somewhat upset): Ok, now I’ve had enough. Why are you talking to me? You obviously know me; you know that I’m …”

STRANGER (interrupting): I’m thirsty.

ALEX: And you want water from me? You shouldn’t even be here, much less talking to me. I don’t want your sarcasm, much less your ridicule. Just leave me alone.

STRANGER: Sure, if you want. You come here daily for water. I offer you much more. I have living water.

ALEX: You don’t even have a bucket to carry water! How can you offer me ‘living water’? What is that anyway?

STRANGER: Suit yourself.

ALEX: You’re not from here. Who are you? Why are you even talking with me? More importantly, why are you here now at midday? This is time for people like me. Outcasts. You have status, yet you invite me to drink your water. Who are you?

STRANGER: (chuckling, with a warm and inviting smile): Can I meet your spouse?

ALEX: I haven’t one.

STRANGER: True. You’ve had five husbands in your attempt to feel accepted. And finally, the one you have now is your partner, a woman, through whom you have found true love.

ALEX: How do you know this?

STRANGER: Alex, my name is Grace. I am thrilled that you have found happiness in her.

ALEX: Are you ridiculing me?

GRACE (formerly Stranger): No, Alex. My living water flows through you and your partner. It is the love that binds you together. Please drink of my living water that you may know the Blessing you are. You are precious to me. Do not ever let anyone tell you otherwise.

ALEX: You’re serious, aren’t you? You know I’m gay, yet you bless me.

GRACE: Yes, Alex. You will never have to come back here in shame. You are loved.

ALEX: Thank you, Grace! Thank you! I feel loved – and so alive! You have freed me. I can now run home to share the Good News with my partner.

-end-

I pray you, too, can know how much you are loved.

—Sr. Donna McGartland, March 12, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...