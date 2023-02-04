African LGBTQ+ Advocates Welcome Pope Francis’ Message on Decriminalization

Pope Francis is completing his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan this weekend. His trip started less than a week after he made headlines by calling for an end to laws which criminalize LGBTQ+ people. His public speeches and comments on the trip have focused mostly on economic development and peaceful cooperation, which were expected topics given these pressing needs in the two nations. Some LGBTQ+ leaders in these and other African nations were positive about the pope’s arrival, and grateful for the statements he has made supportive of LGBTQ+ people both recently and throughout his papacy, even if he does not speak about these topics in Africa.

Reuters reported:

“While it is unclear if the pope will speak on the topic during his visit to Congo and South Sudan that runs to Feb 5, his message will have been heard by the continent’s many Catholic faithful, said Julia Mukuala, 38, Congolese activist and member of the Pan-Africa ILGA [International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex] Board.

” ‘We think it will change the perception of all the religious people in our countries who think that when you are homosexual, you are to be slaughtered, to be dehumanised, you are devils,’ she said by phone.

“On Tuesday, her organisation put up a large banner in Kinshasa on behalf of the Congolese LGBT+ community, decorated with a rainbow flag and a welcoming message to Pope Francis.

In an interview with Reuters, a young Congolese LGBTQ+ activist also praised the pope:

“. . . [A]ctivists like Scaly Kep’na in Kinshasa have taken heart from the pope speaking out against the criminalisation of same-sex relations in a recent interview.

” ‘It is a beautiful message, which advocates inclusion and marks an evolution of the Church too,’ said Kep’na, who set up youth organisation Jeunialissime to fight discrimination. . . .

“These declarations are a step forward for the future of Africa, the future of our country and especially the future of religious discourse in the world.”

The Washington Blade reported the comments of Frank Mugisha, one of Africa’s leading LGBTQ+ advocates:

“Mugisha said Sexual Minorities Uganda [his advocacy organization] welcomes Francis’ statement, which he made ahead of his trip to Congo and South Sudan. (Consensual same-sex sexual activity is legal in Congo, while South Sudan continues to criminalize it.)

“ ‘Being Catholic, I know the Catholic Church will respect the pope’s views and I hope the church in Africa starts working with us towards discrimination of homosexuality,’ Mugisha told the Blade.”

Even if Pope Francis does not mention criminalization laws, it seems African leaders are holding out optimism that his message has been heard and has the potential to be heeded. May it be so.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, February 4, 2023

