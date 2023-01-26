Pope Francis Denounces Criminalization Laws, Saying “Being Homosexual Is Not a Crime”

Pope Francis has denounced laws that criminalize LGBTQ+ people, saying “being homosexual is not a crime” and that bishops needed to undergo “a process of conversion” to be more affirming.

The pope made his historic remarks on anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization in an interview with the Associated Press released yesterday. He said that, “Being homosexual is not a crime,” but rather is a “human condition.” Vatican News reported:

“With regard to the rights of people who identify as LGBT, the Pope said, ‘We are all children of God, and God wants us as we are and with the strength that each of us fights for our dignity.’

“Then, as he often does in his preaching or interviews, the Pope imagined a dialogue between two people. Someone might say that homosexuality ‘is a sin.’ In response, the Pope clarified, ‘First we distinguish between sin and crime,’ adding, ‘It is also a sin to lack charity toward one another.’

“This was an opportunity for the Pope to address a criticism of laws that criminalize homosexuality, which he described as ‘unjust.’ ‘I think there are more than 50 countries that have legal condemnation and of these, I think about 10, a little bit more or less, have the death penalty [for homosexuality]. They don’t mention it directly, but they say “those who have unnatural attitudes.”‘

“He also called on bishops who discriminate against persons with homosexual attractions and ‘LGBT’ communities to take a different approach. In this area, the Pontiff recalls the Catechism of the Catholic Church which affirms ‘that people with homosexual tendencies must be welcomed, not marginalized…'”

These remarks are the first time a pope has condemned anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization publicly, though the Holy See has opposed it since at least 2009 and other church leaders have likewise denounced such laws. According to AP:

“In 2019, Francis had been expected to issue a statement opposing criminalization of homosexuality during a meeting with human rights groups that conducted research into the effects of such laws and so-called ‘conversion therapies.’

“In the end, after word of the audience leaked, the pope didn’t meet with the groups. Instead, the Vatican No. 2 did and reaffirmed ‘the dignity of every human person and against every form of violence.'”

One aspect of Francis’ interview caused debate yesterday over whether the pope considered homosexuality a sin. In the AP report, it reads, “Bantering with himself, Francis articulated the position: ‘It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.'” However, the Vatican News report quoted above makes clear the pope’s line about homosexuality being sinful is attributable to his imagined conversation partner, not Francis himself. Catholic teaching is clear that simply being gay is not a sin.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, issued a statement (available here) rejoicing at the pope denouncing criminalization laws. He said, in part:

“This call for decriminalization will help save lives and promote respect for LGBTQ+ people, particularly in areas where law or social norms make them victims of fear, hatred, violence, and death.

“The pope is reminding the church that the way people treat one another in the social world is of much greater moral importance that what people may possibly do in the privacy of a bedroom.

“Most important, the pope highlights that being LGBTQ+ is not sinful and criminal, but harming one’s neighbor is most certainly both. That simple principle is a bedrock of Catholic teaching.”

Bondings 2.0 will cover further responses from Catholics and LGBTQ+ advocates in the coming days. For a listing of Catholic leaders’ responses to anti-LGBTQ+ criminalization in recent years, click here. For New Ways Ministry’s resources on ending criminalization, click here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, January 26, 2023

