Church Teaching on Homosexuality Has “Shaky Foundations,” Says Leading Catholic Journal

“It is problematic – if not contradictory – to stand up for the dignity of a gay person of either sex while deploring what it is about them that defines them as gay, namely their desire for intimate personal relationships with others of the same sex. This is part of their identity, and it is a relational identity. Is the imperative to find love – however defined or expressed – a crucial aspect of human dignity that also deserves respect? Given how important warmth and intimacy are known to be to a person’s emotional and mental health, it would seem so. “

Those sentences from an editorial in The Tablet, a leading international Catholic journal published in London, summarize well the entire argument the editors present to make the case against current Catholic doctine about homosexuality: “A Church Teaching With Shaky Foundations.” (Although there is a link to the original editorial, the full text is behind a pay wall, however it does allow for reading this single article for free by registering with the website). The editorial was sparked not only by Pope Francis’s recent statement opposing laws which criminalize lesbian and gay people, but also recent remarks by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, who is also the Relator General for the Synod on Synodality and President of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union. In a 2022 interview, Hollerich said of church teaching on homosexuality: “The sociological-scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer correct.”

The editorial quotes the Catechism’s section 2357 which says:

“Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered’. They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

What is the opinion of The Tablet’s editors of this teaching: “This is problematic in every sentence.” The editorial states what many scripture scholars have been pointing out for decades now, but which many church leaders have continued to ignore:

“They [scripture passages] do not address what is now understood to be an inborn and lifelong orientation, an erotic attraction towards persons of the same sex, and, equally significantly, away from persons of the opposite sex. Homosexual acts are usually seen in Scripture as perverse wilful choices, often involving the exploitation of young men by other men with money and power. Homosexuality manifested in stable loving relationships between equals, as modern societies generally encounter it, is not what the Bible texts are addressing.The very term ‘homosexuality’, as a permanent disposition, is a relatively modern concept.”

The editors point out that when Catholic teaching uses “harsh” words like “objective disorder,” a common response from gay people has been to leave the church, or even worse:

“[In response ot “objective disorder”], [i]t is no wonder that gay Catholics often report struggling with an existential kind of rejection, even self-hatred, which is not only cruel but very damaging both to the body and the soul. Many eventually defend themselves by rejecting not their sexual identity but the Church itself. Some, we know, unable to reconcile their love for the Church with what it teaches about homosexual desire, have even been led to take their own life.”

The writers also challenge the Catechism’s assertion that same-sex activity cannot proceed from love:

“[T]he Catechism’s assertion that homosexual relations ‘do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity’ is contradicted by the evidence. Moral teaching based on outdated stereotypes is flawed.

“[England’s] Cardinal [Basil] Hume’s great contribution was to recognise that many gay relationships are stable, deep and loving, and he went on to declare that ‘love between two persons, whether of the same sex or of a different sex, is to be treasured and respected’. To love another person, he went on, ‘is to have entered the area of the richest human experience, whether that love is between persons of the same sex or of a different sex’.

Hume was a predecessor of a number of more contemporary church leaders who have praised the goodness of same-gender couples and relationships. (To view more excerpts from Cardinal Hume’s statement on homosexuality, click here. For a text of the full version, click here.)

Hume, however, upheld the hierarchy’s traditional disapproval of any sexual acts that did not have procreative potential, the editorial points. Yet, Cardinal Hollerich goes further than Hume did:

“[Hollerich] claims that the Catholic traditional teaching against contraception and homosexuality regarded any wasting of the male seed as parallel to abortion. Until the biology of reproduction was understood, it was assumed that the seed contained a potential human embryo which needed to be planted in a woman’s womb, and therefore must not be discarded – as it would be in a sex act between men, or a sex act using contraceptives between men and women.

“It is notable that these traditional arguments against homosexuality and contraceptives have no relevance to sex between women, yet Catholic lesbians are covered by the same condemnatory language as gay men. This may be because Catholic sexual morality is male-orientated, and in its ignorance of female sexuality it overlooks the sexual experience of half the human race.”

[Bondings 2.0 Editor’s note: Although Hollerich did in fact make these statements, several months later, he appeared to retract the strength of his call for doctrinal change. While it is disappointing that he did so, the retraction occurred in the context of a press conference on the synod, and his comments seemed to suggest he was being “insistent that the church be truly listening to one another in this synodal process, and then grow from the insights gained,” according to Robert Shine, Bondings 2.0’s managing editor. To view the video of Hollerich’s press conference comment, click here.]

The editorial closes by questioning, who, exactly, is harmed by loving same-gender relationships, and whether and why God, who Pope Francis has said created gay people, would truly be offended by them:

“It took the Church a long time to notice that the sexual abuse of children often left its victims damaged for life; it has not yet absorbed the fact that homosexual acts between consenting adults are usually victimless. Against whom are they trespassing, therefore? Is God alone offended by homosexuality, when it is, as Pope Francis says, part of a God-given nature? Is the Church quite happy about all this? It seems it is beginning to doubt it, which may be the beginning of wisdom.”

Kudos to The Tablet editors for joining the growing chorus of church leaders calling for a change in church teaching on homosexuality. LGBTQ+ people and so many others have known for a long time that the teaching did not reflect spiritual reality lived by actual people. While I am not expecting change to happen soon, I am expecting (and praying) that more church leaders will have the insight and courage to point out the faulty basis for the disapproval of loving, sexual relationships of same-gender couples. The faithful have spoken and continue to speak that this teaching does not reflect their understanding of God’s relationship with the world. If more leaders don’t speak, our church will continue to lose people who recognize that, as Pope Francis has said about criminalization laws, this teaching against loving relationships is simply unjust.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, February 3, 2023

