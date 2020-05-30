Fr. James Martin Honors Scientist Who Showed Homosexuality Is Biological; And More News

Here are some items that may be of interest:

1) Fr. James Martin, SJ, paid tribute to Dr. Richard Friedman upon the latter’s death. Friedman was a leading voice in more affirming science and knowledge about homosexuality. He made the case in his 1988 book Male Homosexuality that same-gender sexual orientation is a biological reality, not a chosen one, and could not be cured. To read The New York Times obituary, click here. Fr. Martin shared that obituary and commented in a tweet:

“Who knows how many lives he saved with his brave work and careful scholarship? Who knows how much peace he gave to LGBT people and their families? Who, but God, can know all the good that he accomplished in his life? May he rest in peace.”

2) Kelli Dunham wrote recently in Refinery 29 about her journey from the conservative upbringing that led her to enter religious life to her present status as a genderqueer comic, writer, and nurse. Dunham served for a time in the Missionaries of Charity, Mother Theresa’s order whose India section in 2015 threatened to stop providing adoptions if they would have to serve LGBTQ parents. But Dunham left the order after it became clear to her it was not leading her to the life she wanted. She wrote about her struggles coming to terms with her identity as it played out in community:

“At this point, I had been a nun for a year and a half, after having volunteered with the Missionaries of Charity for almost five years. I thought to myself, I don’t know who I want to be, but I know who I don’t want to be, and that’s a person who steals a tampon from a homeless woman. The fact that I was living in a world where I didn’t fit was turning me into someone I didn’t want to be. “

3) Angelica Cabral wrote in The Bold Italic about “The Odd Experience of Going to Catholic School in the Bay Area,” contrasting her Catholic school’s more conservative approach to the Bay Area’s more liberal vibe. In one section, Cabral wrote:

“I loved religion. And even though I began to suspect I was queer at 13, I continued immersing myself in the church. I can’t deny that the anti-gay rhetoric likely contributed to the fact that I pushed back against who I was for a very long time: I didn’t come out until I was 20. . .Thankfully, once I finally accepted who I was, I had an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the people around me.”

4) Brett (no last name provided) spoke about being gay and Catholic in a video for BTRToday. Early on, Brett struggled with Catholic teaching related to his growing awareness of being gay. But he developed self-acceptance and came out five years ago, retaining his Christian identity even if that does not have a Catholic expression. To view Brett’s story, click here.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, May 30, 2020

