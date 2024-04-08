Stay Tuned! Vatican to Release Document Addressing Gender Identity, Human Dignity

Later today, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is holding a press conference to release its new document on human dignity, titled Dignitas Infinita.

According to Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the dicastery’s prefect, Dignitas Infinita will address “immoral tendencies” in society, saying in an interview, “We are preparing a very important document on human dignity which includes not only social issues, but also a strong critique of moral issues such as sex change, surrogacy, gender ideologies, etc.”

Pope Francis expressed hope that this document on human dignity would help the church “always be close to all those who, without fanfare, in concrete daily life, fight and personally pay the price for defending the rights of those who do not count.”

Also scheduled to speak at the press conference are Msgr. Armando Matteo, secretary of Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s doctrinal section and Paola Scarcella, a professor of medicine involved with the Community of Sant’Egidio.

Stay tuned! Bondings 2.0 will provide coverage of the document and reactions to it beginning later today and happening throughout the coming week.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, April 8, 2024

