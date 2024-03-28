https://i0.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/washingfeet.jpeg?fit=400%2C257&ssl=1 257 400 Francis DeBernardo, Editor https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Francis DeBernardo, Editor2024-03-28 01:00:122024-03-25 16:03:35Holy Thursday: Wash One Another’s Feet
So when Jesus had washed their feet
Holy Thursday: Wash One Another’s Feet
So when Jesus had washed their feet
and put his garments back on and reclined at table again,
he said to them, “Do you realize what I have done for you?
You call me ‘teacher’ and ‘master,’ and rightly so, for indeed I am.
If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet,
you ought to wash one another’s feet.
I have given you a model to follow,
so that as I have done for you, you should also do.”
–John 13:12-15
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!