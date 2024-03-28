Holy Thursday: Wash One Another’s Feet

“Jesus Washing the Disciples’ Feet” by Leszek Forczek

So when Jesus had washed their feet
and put his garments back on and reclined at table again,
he said to them, “Do you realize what I have done for you?
You call me ‘teacher’ and ‘master,’  and rightly so, for indeed I am.
If I, therefore, the master and teacher, have washed your feet,
you ought to wash one another’s feet.
I have given you a model to follow,
so that as I have done for you, you should also do.”

–John 13:12-15

