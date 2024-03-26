You’re Invited: The Next Steps in Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry

Each day, Bondings 2.0 updates our readers on the latest Catholic LGBTQ+ news, opinion, and spirituality from around the world. Today, we offer some news closer to home: announcements from New Ways Ministry about an upcoming program and LGBTQ+ ministry employment opportunities.

Upcoming Workshop on Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry

Are you interested in starting an LGBTQ+ outreach ministry at your parish? Do you already have such a ministry and want to develop it further? How does somebody even start a conversation in a Catholic parish about welcoming and affirming LGBTQ+ people?

These are some of the questions that Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director of New Ways Ministry, will answer in the upcoming webinar, “New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry.” Francis will offer insights from his more than 30 years helping Catholic parishes, schools, and other institutions introduce and develop LGBTQ+ topics in their communities, as well as some of the wisdom he has gained from writing a guide to parish LGBTQ+ ministry published by Liturgical Press.

This interactive webinar will allow participants brainstorm some ideas for how they can explore this ministry journey in their home communities. The program is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024, 4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time, on Zoom.

To register, click here

Employment Opportunities in Catholic LGBTQ+ Ministry

New Ways Ministry is seeking new staff to help develop and advance Catholic LGBTQ+ ministry in the digital landscape. We ask for your help to spread the word about these opportunities. If you know someone who would be interested and has the required skills, please share the following information with them.

New Ways Ministry’s Digital Communications and Programs Coordinator will assist with planning and implementation of educational and spiritual programs for Catholic pastoral workers, parents, and LGBTQ+ people, particularly online events and resources. The Coordinator has three primary areas of responsibility: digital communications, virtual programming, and website development. If you would like to learn more about the qualifications needed, compensation offered, and application process, you can view the job listing by clicking here.

Bondings 2.0’s Regular Contributors develop posts, often based on other published journalistic sources, to provide our journal’s readers with the latest Catholic LGBTQ+ news. This position is a part-time, remote working opportunity, with flexible scheduling as long as deadlines are met. To learn more about the position and how to apply, click here.

We hope to see you at this exciting upcoming program, and thank you for spreading the word about the new employment opportunities!

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 26, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...