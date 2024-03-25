Are you interested in starting an LGBTQ+ outreach ministry at your parish? Do you already have such a ministry and want to develop it further? How does somebody even start a conversation in a Catholic parish about welcoming and affirming LGBTQ+ people?

These are some of the questions that Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director of New Ways Ministry, will answer in the upcoming webinar, “New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry.” Francis will offer insights from his more than 30 years helping Catholic parishes, schools, and other institutions introduce and develop LGBTQ+ topics in their communities, as well as some of the wisdom he has gained from writing a guide to parish LGBTQ+ ministry published by Liturgical Press.

The program is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024, 4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time, on Zoom.

This interactive webinar will allow participants brainstorm some ideas for how they can explore this ministry journey in their home communities. Please note: this program will not be recorded.

Suggested donation is $15. To donate, click the button below or visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org/donate. Thank you for your support!