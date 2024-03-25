Are you interested in starting an LGBTQ+ outreach ministry at your parish? Do you already have such a ministry and want to develop it further? How does somebody even start a conversation in a Catholic parish about welcoming and affirming LGBTQ+ people?
These are some of the questions that Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director of New Ways Ministry, will answer in the upcoming webinar, “New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry.” Francis will offer insights from his more than 30 years helping Catholic parishes, schools, and other institutions introduce and develop LGBTQ+ topics in their communities, as well as some of the wisdom he has gained from writing a guide to parish LGBTQ+ ministry published by Liturgical Press.
The program is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024, 4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time, on Zoom.
This interactive webinar will allow participants brainstorm some ideas for how they can explore this ministry journey in their home communities. Please note: this program will not be recorded.
Suggested donation is $15. To donate, click the button below or visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org/donate. Thank you for your support!
Presenter
Francis DeBernardo has served as Executive Director of New Ways Ministry for 28 years, offering programs, resources, and consultations for Catholic interested in developing LGBTQ+ ministry. He is the author of New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Catholic LGBTQ+ Parish Ministry (Liturgical Press, 2023), Mychal Judge:‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go,’ a biography of the gay Franciscan chaplain to the New York City Fire Department who died in the 9/11 attacks (Liturgical Press, 2022), and is a co-author of (with Robert Shine) of A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ Non-Discrimination (New Ways Ministry, 2021). He serves as editor and contributor for Bondings 2.0, New Ways Ministry’s daily online journal about Catholic LGBTQ+ news, opinion, and spirituality.