Acting for LGBTQ Liberation: A Lenten Check-In

Today’s post is from guest contributor Elliott Barnhill (he/they). Elliott is a student at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, where his studies focus on the queer and trans themes to be found in historical Christian theology, spirituality, and devotional art. They are a practicing Catholic and are passionate about the resonances between Catholic history and LGBTQ liberation movements. He lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We’re at the midpoint of Lent, which is when many Christians assess how the season is going. Around the third or fourth week each year, I realize the practices I fully intended to see through are not working, and I commit to new ones. This year Lent has been especially difficult, though. As a member of the U.S. LGBTQ+ community, confronting our increasing social problems again and again is exhausting. I have realized that at this point in Lent, I need to focus on hope.

While Lent is a season of penance, we often forget about the reason for the penance and prayer. Lent’s penance and sacrifices aim to bring us closer to God, and in doing so prepare us for Easter. Our Lenten practices ought to help us join Jesus as he prays in the wilderness, allowing us to meet God on God’s terms. During Lent, we aim to become the people God wants us to be, in order to draw nearer to the Lord. All that said, how do we know what God wants us to do?

Liberation theologians speak of a God that works towards the liberation of all. These theologians argue that the Bible supports their theory, because in biblical stories God is shown again and again to be biased towards those experiencing oppression and hatred against them. In Exodus, God frees the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. In Acts, God works through the Apostles to create an equitable community of Christians. In Luke, God chooses to be born in a manger, and to preach on a mountain that “blessed are you who weep” (Luke 6:21). In the Bible, God is present in the struggle for liberation. If Lent is the time in which we seek to meet God, then perhaps we ourselves should start to work for liberation.

Here in the U.S., we currently face an onslaught of legislation being put forth against LGBTQ+ people aiming to limit our freedom and dignity. Hatred against us is stirred up by social media accounts devoted to spreading misinformation and lies. Still, we work towards liberation and justice, because we believe in the hope of a better future for ourselves, our peers, and for the next generations. We hope for the day that homophobia and transphobia will end, and we can live fully and freely as our true selves, unencumbered by baseless hatred. Our LGBTQ community is deeply involved in the fight for freedom and justice, and we in the LGBTQ Catholic community have this opportunity of Lent to renew our commitment to God’s call to work for liberation.

So, how can our communities join in the pursuit of LGBTQ liberation this Lent? Here are some action items that you can advocate for in your community:

Organize members of your faith community to participate in public protests and advocacy for LGBTQ issues. Ask your fellow congregants to write letters to your representatives, calling for legislation that supports the LGBTQ community. Encourage your fellow congregants to write letters to your bishops and diocesan leaders to speak out against legislation which harms the dignity and freedom of LGBTQ people. Set up a collection for a charity or nonprofit that supports LGBTQ individuals, such as a youth support program, a medical clinic, or a homeless shelter. Spread awareness in your community about important LGBTQ issues, such as anti-bullying, transgender medical care, and marriage equality. This can be accomplished by emails or social media. In some cases, it could be information in the church bulletin. Start a book group in your faith community focusing on books that have been banned because of their LGBTQ content. Ask your bookstores and public libraries to stock them. Reach out to the LGBTQ members of your faith community to ask them how they’re doing. Invite them to coffee after church. They may likely appreciate the support.

The struggle for liberation from homophobia and transphobia can be difficult, but that’s always where God is—in the difficult tasks that promote freedom and fairness. In working together to help LGBTQ people live full and happy lives, we join God in God’s work, and that’s what Lent is all about.

—Elliott Barnhill (he/they), March 7, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...