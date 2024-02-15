You’re Invited! The Challenge of “Fiducia Supplicans”

In December 2023, the Vatican’s groundbreaking declaration, Fiducia Supplicans, allowed blessings for Catholics in same-gender couples and others in so-called “irregular situations.” The declaration has been welcomed by many LGBTQ+ Catholics as a small but significant step forward. When the declaration was released, New Ways Ministry called it “an early Christmas gift” that brings LGBTQ+ Catholics “much closer to being full and equal members of the Church they love so dearly.”

Bondings 2.0 has continued to report on the joyful reception of this declaration by many bishops and advocates, as well as challenges to the declaration from other Catholic leaders.

While some bishops have praised the document and encouraged priests to follow its direction, other bishops have strongly critiqued it and banned its implementation.

Join New Ways Ministry for a webinar on the complex reception of Fiducia Supplicans where three panelists will offer their perspectives and insights. (To register, click here.)

The webinar panelists will be:

SimonMary Aihiokhai (he/him/his) is an Associate Professor of Theology at the University of Portland, where his research focuses on religion, race, and identity constructions, African approaches to ethics, African philosophies, cultures, and theologies, and numerous other areas.

Xavier Montecel (he/him/his) is an Assistant Professor of Catholic Theological and Social Ethics at St. Mary’s University in Texas, whose primary research investigates the relationship between liturgy and ethics. In addition, Montecel is a scholar of fundamental moral theology, with a specialization in virtue ethics and theologies of sin. He has previously written for Bondings 2.0 as a guest contributor.

Yunuen Trujillo (she/her/hers) is a Catholic lay minister, serving as the Religious Formation Coordinator (Spanish) for the Catholic Ministry with Lesbian and Gay Persons of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as well as a community organizer and immigration attorney. Trujillo is a regular contributor to Bondings 2.0.

The panelists’ remarks will be followed by a question and answer period. You are welcome to submit questions in advance via the registration page.

The panel will be held Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. A suggested donation is $15, more if you can, less if you can’t—all are welcome regardless of a donation. (To donate, click here.)

To register for the webinar, click here.

—Brian Flanagan (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 15, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...