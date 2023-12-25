Tidings of Great Joy for All People!

We are called to prove in our own lives that Christ is born, that God is with us.

But we are constantly in danger of going about our business without Christ. We keep to our old ways of life and do not allow God to enter our daily affairs.…

We will always have to struggle to make sure that Jesus enters our lives, and that he lives on earth, not only in heaven. . . .

We are placed in the restlessness and the anxiety of a world fraught with evil, but we have a battle cry and the joyful news:

“To us a child is born!” (Isaiah 9:6).

—Christoph Friedrich Blumhardt

Christmas blessings to all our friends and supporters from New Ways Ministry!

