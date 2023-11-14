Brazilian Church Incorporates Catholic LGBTQ+ Network into Church Structures

Pro-LGBTQ+ Catholic groups in Brazil have received welcome and openness within the church, while encountering pushback from Brazilian society.

According to Crux, lay and clergy alike are strongly involved in a network of various Catholic LGBTQ+ groups which now has been meeting for nine years.

However, not all groups within the church are thrilled about the presence of the LGBTQ+ network. Resurgent conservatism in Brazil, reignited by the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, is clearly reflected within the Catholic Church. Luis Fernando Rabello, leader of the Catholic Network of LGBTQ Groups, referred to this political intolerance of LGBTQ+ people when he stated, “That process also resonates in the Church, with conservative groups that have a rather anti-LGBTQ attitude.”

When this Catholic Network met in early October, they did not announce the location of their gathering to the public, in order to protect themselves from conservative groups. At the end of their gathering, they released a letter denouncing the “fundamentalist groups of Christian base in the Brazilian Congress” that have been cutting back LGBTQ+ rights.

Crux reported further:

“Inside the Church, however, network leaders say that have been receiving more attention from the episcopate and from lay movements, and significant steps were recently taken to further integrate it to ecclesial life.

“The network currently has 23 groups in 10 Brazilian states and two on-line clusters that gather participants who cannot attend in-person meetings. Although those groups are not part of the local diocesan lay councils, the network became a member of the national lay council in August of 2022.

“‘There are conservative groups in the national lay council, but none of them opposed their admittance. Their affiliation was unanimously approved,’ said Marcio Oliveira, the lay council’s secretary.”

Rabello sees the Synod on Synodality as an important step within the church saying, “We have been pretty excited about the synod, and want to give our collaboration to it if possible.”

After having the opportunity to meet with heads of the Brazilian bishops’ conference this past August, Rabello shared an optimistic hope:

“’It was a very positive encounter. They were able to know who we are. At times, people may have the impression that we want to promote a rupture. But it was clear for the episcopate that we are part of the Church and want to walk along it in the synodal path.'”

Moving forward, it is important for Rabello that the Network continues to build partnerships among people and organizations within the church. Oliveira echoed this sentiment, saying:

“’I think the network will keep advancing–there is no way around it. There will be clashes with opposing groups, they are inevitable, but it will keep growing.'”

—Liam Myers (he/him), New Ways Ministry, November 14, 2023

