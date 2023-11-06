Drag Performer Arrested After Controversial Performance of the “Lord’s Prayer”

A drag performer in the Philippines has been arrested following a controversial act involving the Lord’s Prayer.

Earlier this year, a video of drag artist Pura Luka Vega dancing and lip-synching to a rendition of Ama Namin, the Tagalog translation of the Lord’s Prayer, went viral. As part of the performance, Vega was dressed as the Black Nazarene, a popular Filipino image of a dark-skinned Jesus carrying the cross. Vega’s initial response to the controversy over the performance was to insist this was their way of expressing the tension and intersection of their religious and queer identities, as well as their way of praising God.

Now, Vega has been arrested under a law which prohibits “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows,” particularly those which “offend any race or religion.” Allegations against Vega also accuse them of breaching a cybercrime law, due to the fact that a video of the performance was shared online. Vega’s arrest came after a complaint was filed by Hijos del Nazareno, a group of devotees of the Black Nazarene.

The Philippines is a deeply Catholic country. 80% of Filipinos identify with the faith, leading to a more conservative culture historically. Not all remarks and actions deemed religiously offensive, however, are condemned under the country’s laws. The arrest of Vega has renewed debate over what is appropriate religious and artistic expression, and whether and how legal action should limit such expression.

Jarius Bondoc of The Philippine Star questioned the accusations of blasphemy and legal prosecution of Vega on religious grounds given other egregious, public stances against Christianity by influential figures in the Philippines have gone without legal action.

Previous examples include unpunished statements made by the country’s former president, Rodrigo Duterte, which contained deeply anti-religious messages. According to Bondoc, Duterte has used obscene language in speaking about Pope Francis, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Eucharist, and he called God “stupid.” Duterte, however, was never charged with offending religious feelings or spreading immoral doctrines, facing criticism but not punishment like Vega faces.

Many Filipino Catholics, even those who disagree with Vega’s performance, seem to view Vega’s arrest as an extreme reaction. Paolo Tamase, a law professor at the University of the Philippines, explained to The Diplomat that certain religious groups in the Philippines “are independently determined to prosecute Vega,” despite Catholic leaders calling for restraint. This suggests that it may not be the majority or even popular opinion among Catholic Filipinos or Filipinos in general that artists like Vega should be criminally punished for their performances.

The LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines has been quick to come to Vega’s defense. Fellow drag performer Naia Black organized a fundraising drag event and established an online fundraising campaign. According to The Diplomat:

“As of October 9, the online campaign had raised over 890,000 Philippine pesos ($15,668), which has been used to help the performer post bail and cover legal expenses and living expenses following cancellations of future performances.”

Black took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to emphasize the importance of being in solidarity with Vega, saying that doing so “is just the start of our battle against anti-rights forces whose sole mission is to discriminate, oppress, and silence queer people.”

Though Vega faces possible fines and even imprisonment, the situation is not without hope. Both the support of the LGBTQ+ Filipino community, as well as the indications that the criminal persecution of Vega is not a popular outcome among Filipino Catholics suggests a possible positive conclusion for the drag performer. As a church, we must hope and pray that no one will be persecuted for expressing sincere worship of God, and we must be in solidarity with those whose worship is suppressed.

—Liam Myers (he/him), New Ways Ministry, November 6, 2023

