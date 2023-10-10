Cleveland Catholic Schools Resist Transgender-Negative Diocesan Policy

Multiple Catholic schools have issued statements reflecting an LGBTQ-positive stance in response to the Diocese of Cleveland’s restrictive gender policy released in September.

The policy, which includes harmful restrictions such as bans on the use of chosen names and pronouns, gender-affirming care, and celebrations of LGBTQ+ Pride, has been criticized by many for the potential harm the policy could inflict on LGBTQ+ youth.

A number of Catholic schools run by religious orders, which have some independence from the diocese, have since released statements to parents and staff prioritizing welcome, compassion, and sensitivity, especially in regard to LGBTQ+ students. Cleveland.com gathered several of these statements, and some excerpts follow.

In an email to students and parents of Magnificat High School, run by the Sisters of Humility of Mary, president Moira Clark emphasized the need to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ youth:

“’In a time when our adolescent youth, and young women in particular, are facing mental health crises, we remain deeply concerned about the heightened risk of mental health challenges — including depression, self-harm, and suicide — faced especially by LGBTQ youth, and we will continue to accompany them, to stand with them and accept them with love, respect, compassion, and sensitivity.’”

Such sensitivity on the part of faculty and staff is crucial to the protection of LGBTQ+ youth, especially since the policy mandates parents be informed that their child may be transgender, and because it does not consider intentional misgendering to be abuse.

Fr. Raymond Guiao, S.J., president of St. Ignatius High School, likewise spoke of the need for schools to truly care for their students in ways that reflect God’s own care, writing:

“’While questions about sexuality and gender can be complex in the context of Catholic teaching, it is our duty as a Catholic school in the Ignatian tradition to meet anyone who has these questions with pastoral care and sensitivity that embodies God’s unsurpasing love for each person.’”

Representatives of other Catholic schools echoed this need for pastoral care of LGBTQ+ youth. KC McKenna, president of St. Edward High School, operated by the Congregation of the Holy Cross, affirmed that LGBTQ+ students will receive the same level of care and concern, despite the policy, stating:

“’We will always operate in the best interest of our students and do not plan to make any changes to the pastoral ways in which we support LGBTQ+ students at St. Edward High School because of this policy.'”

It is not only pastoral care and accompaniment that LGBTQ+ Catholic youth need, but outspoken advocacy as well. St. Joseph Academy and its sponsor, the Congregation of St. Joseph, issued statements of firm support for LGBTQ+ students and staff. The Congregation’s website has the following statement:

“’We act in solidarity with all those who are marginalized. We are called by God to love one another, and with love comes compassion, respect and sensitivity for others. As a congregation, we are committed to doing the work needed to be allies and to help LGBTQ+ individuals find welcome in our church, communities and in our world.'”

A common thread throughout these schools’ statements is the conviction that responding to LGBTQ+ youth with compassion is the most Christ-filled response to this situation. Anthony Burke, a spokesman for Walsh Jesuit High School, noted that it is specifically because of the school’s Catholic identity and a faithfulness to the teachings of the Catholic Church that they strive for inclusion and welcome, stating:

“‘A central truth of our faith is to care for everyone with sensitivity that embodies God’s limitless love for each person, and that every single human being is of limitless value because they are created in the image and likeness of God.'”

In related news, the Diocese of Cleveland’s policy is impacting the wider community. News 5 Cleveland reported that Khalil Seren, mayor of Cleveland Heights, is reviewing the city’s non-discrimination ordinances’ exemptions for private and religious schools. The city includes Beaumont School, sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, and Communion of Saints Catholic School, a diocesan institution. Seren said, “we have the ability to protect the kids that live in our community, that go to school in our community, but I want to make sure we’re doing it the right way.”

Cleveland Scene reported on the impact the diocesan gender policy could have in the local arts community. Already, Daniel Kenworthy, a member of Quire Cleveland, a performance group, had his contract terminated after posting publicly on Facebook against the diocesan policy. The dispute led Quire Cleveland to cancel its final concert series, “Churches of the Same God: Mass Settings of Byrd and Tallis,” set to be performed in late September at three local Catholic churches. A board member resigned in protest of Kenworthy’s firing, which some believe was due to pressure by the diocese. A leader for the Cleveland Chamber Choir said the group would be reassessing performances in Catholic churches, too.

It is sad the diocesan gender policy is having such fallout. However, the words and convictions of Catholic schools and religious congregations are hopeful. They signal to students, parents, faculty, and staff that Catholic schools ought to be, and are, communities of Christ’s love, welcome, and radical hospitality for all, LGBTQ+ individuals included.

[Editor’s note: The responses from Cleveland schools occurred before the more positive guidelines from the Davenport Diocese were released.]

—Phoebe Carstens (they/them), October 10, 2023

