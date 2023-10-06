Bishop John Stowe: Blessing LGBTQ+ Couples “Almost Signifies God’s Approval”

Last Monday, the Vatican released a document from Pope Francis in which he expressed an openness to church blessings for same-gender couples. A number of Catholic leaders have responded positively, including Lexington’s Bishop John Stowe, OFM, Cap., who said such a blessing “almost signifies God’s approval.”

Pope Francis’ document, known as a responsum ad dubia, answered questions posed by five conservative cardinals on topics such as these blessings and women’s ordination. Francis wrote that requests by LGBTQ+ people to have their relationships blessed should be dealt with using “pastoral prudence” and “pastoral charity,” though always kept distinct from sacramental marriage and not formalized as a dicesan norm.

New Ways Ministry said the pope’s openness to blessings “significantly advances” Francis’ efforts for LGBTQ+ inclusion in a statement available here. Other Catholic leaders and LGBTQ+ groups also issued positive statements, described below.

Bishop Stowe spoke with Time, which reported:

“[Pope Francis] is not saying that we should create a ritual that can be done anywhere, anytime, but [that blessings] can be a response to individuals or couples or groups of people who ask for a special blessing on an occasion. . .How do we be faithful to who and what the church has always been, while not alienating people today?’

“The Catholic Church believes marriage can only occur between a man and a woman, but a blessing can still hold great significance to queer couples because they act as prayers for God’s presence and help, Stowe says. ‘It almost signifies God’s approval.’

Stowe emphasized that the negative appraisal of homosexuality found in current church teaching may be dated, as Catholics consider a new set of sexual ethics to meet today’s world. The bishop commented, “we have to explore how we best understand [theology] and best apply that in light of what we now know about anthropology, about human development, [and] about sexual orientation not being something that one freely chooses.”

Last summer while giving a homily for the Catholic peace group Pax Christi USA, Stowe asked why the church will “bless armaments but not some couples.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, called the pope’s words “unprecedented and compassionate,” and she continued in a statement:

“The Pope has consistently elevated the dignity of LGBTQ people. He has now extended his call for affirmation to our relationships by noting they, too, are sacred and deserving of respect. The Holy Father repeatedly reminds Catholics and Church leadership to accept rather than exclude and condemn. Pope Francis’ leadership recognizes the lived reality that LGBTQ people exist, that we form partnerships and families, and that we need the support of our communities, including our churches. This is not full marriage recognition, but it will make a significant difference in the lives of LGBTQ families and create a Catholic Church open to all, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, described Francis’ answers as “an unexpected and welcome sign of openness.” She explained further in a statement:

“The sacredness and grace in the relationships between people of the same sex, or where one or more partner is transgender, deserve affirmation and support. . .

“It is notable that this comment was made in writing, and in a letter to Cardinals who represent very traditionalist views and seemed to be hoping for support for their position. In his response, the Pope appeared to warn them that the church’s ministers cannot only ‘deny, reject, and exclude.’ Furthermore, he has not penalized priests and bishops in Europe who have performed such blessings and has not prevented national bishops’ conferences from considering offering these blessings as part of their pastoral practices. These are all signs that our church’s leaders are beginning to engage with these fundamental questions around sexual orientation, gender, and relationships in new ways. I find that encouraging.”

Duddy-Burke also noted that many LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies are already blessing same-gender relationships, including marriages that often include “spiritual elements” because such Catholics “understand the power of sacrament, of community support, and of invoking God’s blessing on our commitments.”

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, expanded on his initial statement in an interview with Newsweek. DeBernardo commented:

“‘For a pope to express openness, even a little openness to blessing same-gender couples, is something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime. . .I think it’s a very hopeful step. It’s not the step we would have liked to see, which was more open and stronger support for blessings. But with his statements, blessings are going to go forward. . .

“I’ve been doing this work 30 years. In the last 10, I have seen geometric explosion of Catholic people interested in reaching out to see LGBTQ+ people. And I think that is all because of the model he has offered of himself of being open to these issues. The pope, like the president of the United States, makes changes in more ways than legislation—it’s tone, agenda and style. And he does that.'”

Ryan Di Corpo, managing editor of Outreach, also spoke to Newsweek. Di Corpo said that the pope “has provided a pastoral avenue for same-sex couples to be included in the life of the church and treated with respect,” adding:

“‘I do not expect that strident critics of the pope will suddenly embrace his “big tent” view of the church. But I do expect that the pope, regardless of possible backlash from U.S. detractors, will continue to proclaim the truth of the gospel message that embraces all and rejects none.'”

Fr. John Alvarado, who leads an LGBTQ+ ministry in New Jersey, laid out his feelings succinctly in Time:

“‘What is the difficulty with blessing people even of the same sex, who are willing to commit themselves to loving each other in a very formal structured way?'”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, October 6, 2023

