U.S. Bishops Oppose Federal Non-Discrimination Rule for Social Service Providers

The U.S. bishops’ conference has lobbied against a proposed federal regulation to stop discrimination against LGBTQ+ people by agencies who recieve government grants to provide social services and healthcare.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights seeks to prevent anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in federally-funded programs involving housing and homelessness, substance abuse treatment, and healthcare for parents and children. The office’s director, Melanie Fontes Rainer, said no one receiving such services should “fear being discriminated against because of who they are or who they love.”

In response, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a public comment to try and stop the regulation from being approved. The Tablet (U.S.) reported:

“The bishops said the proposed rule would place ‘unconstitutional conditions on participation in government programs’ which would threaten Catholic social service agencies from carrying out their work. . .

“They also said the rule’s ‘religious exemption scheme offers no assurance to religious charities that they will be able to participate in HHS-funded programs without being made to violate their beliefs.'”

The USSCB comment described examples of what the bishops see as potential conflicts, including Catholic agencies not being able to exclude unhoused transgender people or migrant children from gender-segregated shelters. Beyond alleged violations of religious liberty, the USCCB comment concludes, “Most fundamentally, though, the [regulation] reflects anthropological premises that are simply not true.”

In related news, earlier this year, Catholic groups seeking to allow healthcare providers to discriminate against transgender patients successfully sued the Biden administration, which declined to appeal. Crux reported:

“The case at hand is Sisters of Mercy vs. Becerra. The plaintiffs in the case were the Sisters of Mercy, a Catholic religious order based in Alma, Michigan, some of whose members serve as licensed healthcare professionals, as well as a handful of other Catholic health care providers and organizations.

“Their lawsuit pertained to 2016 amendments to section 1557 under Title IX of the Affordable Care Act, which stipulated that it was unlawful for any health program or activity that receives federal financial assistance to deny transition-related care. . .

“This is the second time the Biden administration chose not to appeal a federal court ruling against the gender-transition care mandate. In the previous case, Franciscan Alliance v. Becerra, a federal court issued a similar ruling on August 26, 2022, that the mandate violated the plaintiffs’ religious freedoms.”

These two instances of Catholic groups targeting attempted LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections are but the latest actions in a campaign by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and its allies to vacate seemingly all such protections in the name of religious liberty. The campaign is misguided in failing to recognize that non-discrimination is a Catholic value, for which the entire faithful should be advocating. Instead, the institutional church is negatively impacting the civil rights of all LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

To learn more about why Catholics can and should support LGBTQ+ non-discrimination, check out one of New Ways Ministry’s latest publications, A Home for All.

Based on a statement endorsed by 750 theologians, church leaders, and key Catholic figures, the brief 60-page book is suitable for pastoral ministers, educators, and Catholics in the pews. It explains why the Catholic faith promotes equality for LGBTQ+ people, despite some church leaders’ opposition. It also includes testimonials, discussion questions, and a list of resources.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, September 22, 2023

